Bolts vs Samp Army, 34th Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

34th Match (D/N), Abu Dhabi, November 30, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
Ajman Bolts FlagAjman Bolts
Morrisville Samp Army FlagMorrisville Samp Army
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AD Hales
5 M • 98 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 192.15 SR
Gulbadin Naib
5 M • 89 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 167.92 SR
F du Plessis
9 M • 217 Runs • 31 Avg • 206.66 SR
AGS Gous
9 M • 149 Runs • 29.8 Avg • 175.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JDS Neesham
5 M • 6 Wkts • 9.89 Econ • 9 SR
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
4 M • 3 Wkts • 12.33 Econ • 12 SR
Qais Ahmad
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.94 Econ • 8.5 SR
Karim Janat
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 13.12 SR
Squad
AJB
MSA
Player
Role
Ali Abid 
-
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Ravi Bopara 
Batting Allrounder
Shevon Daniel 
Top order Batter
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Chandrapaul Hemraj 
Opening Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 
Allrounder
Shehan Jayasuriya 
Batting Allrounder
Chamika Karunaratne 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Mohsin 
-
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Arinesto Vezha 
-
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days30 November 2024 - daynight (10-over match)
Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLPT
DG65110
MSA55010
UPN5326
TAD5326
NYS6336
DB5234
NW5234
AJB5234
BAT6244
CBJ6060
Full Table