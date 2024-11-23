Matches (23)
AUS vs IND (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (7)
WBBL (3)
WI vs BAN (2)
Sri Lanka A in Pakistan (1)
QEA Trophy (9)

Bangla Tiger vs Strikers, 9th Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Abu Dhabi, November 23, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
PrevNext
Bangla Tigers FlagBangla Tigers
New York Strikers FlagNew York Strikers
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MD Shanaka
8 M • 144 Runs • 36 Avg • 211.76 SR
Hazratullah Zazai
3 M • 109 Runs • 54.5 Avg • 175.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JB Little
5 M • 4 Wkts • 9.72 Econ • 14.5 SR
Shakib Al Hasan
1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 6 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days23 November 2024 - day (10-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLPT
DG1102
TAD1102
SA1102
BAT1010
AJB1010
CB1010
DB----
NYS----
NW----
UPN----
Full Table