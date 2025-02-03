Matches (37)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (3)
BPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
HK TRI (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)

Kathmandu vs Attariya, 5th Match, Group B at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Group B, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 03, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
PrevNext
Cricket Excellence Center Kathmandu
CYC Attariya FlagCYC Attariya
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kathmandu
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days03 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question