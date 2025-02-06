Matches (6)
Kathmandu vs Baitadi, 10th Match, Group B at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Group B, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 06, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
Cricket Excellence Center Kathmandu FlagCricket Excellence Center Kathmandu
Dashrath Chand Academy Baitadi FlagDashrath Chand Academy Baitadi
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days06 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
FYCD22043.392
DCAD32140.726
BCJ2020-2.343
G11S1010-3.450
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
CYCA22042.800
NHB11022.550
DCAB2020-1.925
CECK1010-4.300
