Matches (6)
Australia 1-Day (1)
SA20 (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
BPL (1)
ILT20 (1)
Kathmandu vs Baitadi, 10th Match, Group B at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Group B, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 06, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kathmandu
L
Baitadi
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|06 February 2025 - day (20-over match)