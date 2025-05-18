Gregory's captain's knock sees Somerset home against Sussex

Somerset 338 (Vaughan 80, Lammonby 60, McAndrew 4-71) and 150 for 5 (Gregory 89*) beat Sussex 152 (Pretorius 3-24, Overton 3-30) and 335 (Simpson 82*, Haines 50, Leach 4-51) by five wickets

Lewis Gregory led from the front with a brilliant 89 not out as Somerset completed a five-wicket Rothesay County Championship Division One win over Sussex at the Cooper Associates Ground, Taunton.

Set just 150 to win on a benign pitch, the hosts reached their target in an additional half hour to the scheduled day's play, skipper Gregory taking advantage of his new position as opener to hit 12 fours in a sparkling 118-ball innings.

It didn't prove enough and Somerset took 21 points from a second successive Championship victory, while their opponents had to be content with three.

Sussex hopes of a fightback were dealt an early blow when Craig Overton struck with his first delivery of the day at the start of the second over. Tom Alsop, playing defensively, edged a low catch to Gregory at first slip. Almost immediately it was 129 for 6 as James Coles called for a single to midwicket to get off the mark and James Hayes was run out by Tom Banton's direct hit at the wicketkeeper's end.

Coles soon began to time the ball sweetly. He and Simpson held up the home side's victory bid with a stand of 66, both looking to play positively on a now flat wicket. Coles had struck six fours when attempting another attacking shot off Leach and driving in the air to Tom Lammonby at mid-off. At 195 for 7, his side led by just nine runs.

Simpson looked untroubled and found another partner in good touch as Hudson-Prentice helped take the total to 224 for 7 at lunch. More Sussex resistance followed the interval, aided by the rare sight of Overton dropping Hudson-Prentice at second slip off Leach. With 27 runs added, the second new ball was taken.

A pulled four off Henry took Simpson to a half-century off 126 balls. It was the sixth boundary of an innings that was starting to frustrate the Somerset bowlers. When Hudson-Prentice smacked Henry for six over the short boundary on the town side of the ground, the lead had grown to 87.

The shot provoked quick revenge from the New Zealand seamer who with the next delivery sent Hudson-Prentice's off stump flying to end a partnership of 78, which had occupied 28 overs. Henry soon followed up by having Nathan McAndrew caught behind after moving briskly to 16. Still Simpson refused to buckle and with last man Ollie Robinson at the other end, he went on the attack.

Robinson also played aggressively in a last-wicket stand of 44 before being caught at slip for 18 pushing forward to Leach. Tea was taken with 35 overs left in the day's play.

There were early scares for the hosts when Gregory edged the second delivery of their second innings from Robinson to first slip, only to be reprieved by a no-ball call, and Josh Davey was dropped by in the slips off McAndrew.

Davey soon fell to Robinson, bowled by a full delivery, and it was 11 for 2 when Lammonby was lbw to the same bowler falling across his stumps. That became 30 for 3 as James Rew uncharacteristically chased a wide ball from McAndrew and edged through to Simpson.

There was tension aplenty as Tom Abell took 25 balls to get off the mark before a square cut for four off Hudson-Prentice. But Gregory was proving a calming influence and when he moved to a confident half-century off 73 balls, with six fours, Somerset were more than halfway to their target.