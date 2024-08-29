Matches (4)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)

Gloucs vs Northants, 42nd Match at Bristol, County DIV2, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

42nd Match, Bristol, August 29 - September 01, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 01:52
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 August, 1 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS10523153
MIDDX10415147
YORKS10325144
LEICS10118128
GLOUC10125119
GLAM10126111
DERBS10135101
NHNTS10037100
Full Table