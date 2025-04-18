Derbyshire vs Northants, 12th Match at Derby, County DIV2, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Derby, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Derbyshire
L
L
D
W
D
Northants
W
W
D
L
D
Match centre Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DERBS10 M • 882 Runs • 58.8 Avg • 63.63 SR
DERBS10 M • 403 Runs • 26.87 Avg • 46 SR
NHNTS10 M • 595 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 47.98 SR
NHNTS10 M • 442 Runs • 34 Avg • 56.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DERBS10 M • 30 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 47.63 SR
DERBS10 M • 27 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 42.96 SR
NHNTS10 M • 24 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 45.41 SR
NHNTS10 M • 16 Wkts • 2.86 Econ • 61.56 SR
Squad
DERBS
NHNTS
Match details
|County Ground, Derby
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
