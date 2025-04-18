Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)

Derbyshire vs Northants, 12th Match at Derby, County DIV2, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Derby, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WL Madsen
10 M • 882 Runs • 58.8 Avg • 63.63 SR
BD Guest
10 M • 403 Runs • 26.87 Avg • 46 SR
LA Procter
10 M • 595 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 47.98 SR
LD McManus
10 M • 442 Runs • 34 Avg • 56.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZJ Chappell
10 M • 30 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 47.63 SR
LM Reece
10 M • 27 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 42.96 SR
J Broad
10 M • 24 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 45.41 SR
LA Procter
10 M • 16 Wkts • 2.86 Econ • 61.56 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DERBS
NHNTS
Player
Role
Wayne Madsen (c)
Batter
Martin Andersson 
Batting Allrounder
Pat Brown 
Bowler
Harry Came 
Batter
Zak Chappell 
Bowler
Anuj Dal 
Batting Allrounder
Brooke Guest 
Wicketkeeper
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
David Lloyd 
Batting Allrounder
Jack Morley 
Bowler
Luis Reece 
Allrounder
Blair Tickner 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Derby
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEICS210139
KENT220038
DERBS210136
LANCS200223
GLOUC201118
NHNTS201118
GLAM201115
MIDDX201114
Full Table