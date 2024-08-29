Matches (4)
Leinster vs NW Warriors, 10th Match at Dublin, INTER-PRO, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Dublin, August 29, 2024, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup
Leinster Lightning FlagLeinster Lightning
North-West Warriors FlagNorth-West Warriors
Match details
Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
Series
Season2024
Match days29 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
NK5310171.788
REDS532013-0.362
LEL41207-0.503
NWW40204-1.222
