Brampton vs Toronto, Qualifier 2 at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2, Brampton, August 10, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Brampton Wolves FlagBrampton Wolves
Toronto Nationals FlagToronto Nationals
Today, 4:00 PM
5h:19m
Match centre Ground time: 06:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HG Munsey
6 M • 192 Runs • 48 Avg • 140.14 SR
BJ Webster
6 M • 131 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 119.09 SR
C Munro
8 M • 154 Runs • 22 Avg • 148.07 SR
NR Kirton
10 M • 145 Runs • 24.17 Avg • 117.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TJ Draca
5 M • 11 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 8.18 SR
AJ Tye
4 M • 8 Wkts • 9 Econ • 10 SR
Junaid Siddique
7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 9.71 SR
Saad Bin Zafar
9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 19.33 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)12.00 start, First Session 12.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-13.50, Second Session 13.50-15.20
Match days10 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT741101.389
BRW74290.771
BTM7429-0.504
TON7337-0.395
SUJ7144-0.283
VAK7153-0.758
Full Table