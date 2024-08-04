Matches (14)
Montreal vs Vancouver, 17th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Brampton, August 04, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Montreal Tigers FlagMontreal Tigers
Vancouver Knights FlagVancouver Knights
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:46
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DS Bajwa
10 M • 246 Runs • 49.2 Avg • 146.42 SR
CA Lynn
10 M • 171 Runs • 21.38 Avg • 123.91 SR
H Thaker
10 M • 153 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 105.51 SR
RR Hendricks
5 M • 98 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 83.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 17 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 10.58 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 9.6 SR
R Trumpelmann
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 10.36 SR
S Lamichhane
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days4 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT43071.417
BTM4316-0.009
TON52250.035
BRW4224-0.259
SUJ41230.226
VAK5041-1.110
