Montreal vs Vancouver, 17th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Brampton, August 04, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Montreal
W
W
W
W
NR
Vancouver
L
L
L
L
NR
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MOT10 M • 246 Runs • 49.2 Avg • 146.42 SR
MOT10 M • 171 Runs • 21.38 Avg • 123.91 SR
VAK10 M • 153 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 105.51 SR
VAK5 M • 98 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 83.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 17 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 10.58 SR
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 9.6 SR
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 10.36 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 18 SR
SQUAD
MOT
VAK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|4 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
