Matches (7)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
IDN vs BHR (1)

Diasqua vs Pakistan HKG, 1st Match at Mong Kok, HKG T20, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Mong Kok, February 23, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament
Prev
Next
Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club FlagDiasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club
Pakistan Association of Hong Kong FlagPakistan Association of Hong Kong
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 16:25
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days23 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
DLSWC-----
HKGCC-----
KOW-----
PAHKG-----
USRC-----
Full Table