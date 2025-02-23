Matches (7)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
IDN vs BHR (1)
Diasqua vs Pakistan HKG, 1st Match at Mong Kok, HKG T20, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Mong Kok, February 23, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament
PrevNext
Match yet to begin
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Diasqua
L
L
W
L
A
Pakistan HKG
L
L
W
L
A
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 16:25
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|23 February 2025 - day (20-over match)