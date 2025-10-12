Matches (7)
Hong Kong CC vs Utd Service, 6th Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap, HKGPL, Oct 12 2025 - Match Result
NO RESULT
6th Match, Wong Nai, October 12, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Hong Kong Cricket Club • 31/0(4.1 overs)
14* (13)
0/14 (2)
12* (12)
0/17 (2.1)
Match State: Delay
Match State: Delay - RAIN
4.1
1
Ukasha Umarzai to Anshuman Rath, 1 run
end of over 48 runs
HKGCC: 30/0CRR: 7.50
Martin Coetzee14 (13b 3x4)
Anshy Rath11 (11b 2x4)
Paras Singh 2-0-14-0
Ukasha Umarzai 2-0-16-0
3.6
4
Paras Singh to Coetzee, FOUR runs
3.5
•
Paras Singh to Coetzee, no run
3.4
•
Paras Singh to Coetzee, no run
3.3
•
Paras Singh to Coetzee, no run
3.2
4
Paras Singh to Coetzee, FOUR runs
3.1
•
Paras Singh to Coetzee, no run
end of over 36 runs
HKGCC: 22/0CRR: 7.33
Anshy Rath11 (11b 2x4)
Martin Coetzee6 (7b 1x4)
Ukasha Umarzai 2-0-16-0
Paras Singh 1-0-6-0
2.6
•
Ukasha Umarzai to Anshuman Rath, no run
2.5
•
Ukasha Umarzai to Anshuman Rath, no run
2.4
4
Ukasha Umarzai to Anshuman Rath, FOUR runs
2.3
•
Ukasha Umarzai to Anshuman Rath, no run
2.2
•
Ukasha Umarzai to Anshuman Rath, no run
2.1
2
Ukasha Umarzai to Anshuman Rath, 2 runs
end of over 26 runs
HKGCC: 16/0CRR: 8.00
Martin Coetzee6 (7b 1x4)
Anshy Rath5 (5b 1x4)
Paras Singh 1-0-6-0
Ukasha Umarzai 1-0-10-0
1.6
•
Paras Singh to Coetzee, no run
1.5
•
Paras Singh to Coetzee, no run
1.4
1
Paras Singh to Anshuman Rath, 1 run
1.3
1
Paras Singh to Coetzee, 1 run
1.2
4
Paras Singh to Coetzee, FOUR runs
1.1
•
Paras Singh to Coetzee, no run
end of over 110 runs
HKGCC: 10/0CRR: 10.00
Anshy Rath4 (4b 1x4)
Martin Coetzee1 (2b)
Ukasha Umarzai 1-0-10-0
0.6
4
Ukasha Umarzai to Anshuman Rath, FOUR runs
|Hong Kong Cricket Club
|Toss
|United Services Recreation Club, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|12 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Points
|Hong Kong Cricket Club 1, United Services Recreation Club 1
Hong Kong CC Innings
