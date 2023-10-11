Live report - India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023

Live
Live report - India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023By Alagappan Muthu
The Bumrah fast-bowling clinic
Speeds in kph: 130, 136, 130, 139, 135, 135, 137
There was a time not so long ago that Jasprit Bumrah wasn't getting the most out of the new ball. His not getting wickets in the first few overs had led to India having pretty poor numbers in the first powerplay.
That's no longer the case because Bumrah has found ways to get consistent, both-ways swing. He used to rely just on the skid he gets off the pitch and a bit of seam movement. Now he moves the ball in the air.
This was all on show in that first over. The first and the last balls went away from the right-handed Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Almost everything else tailed in. He got swing and seam movement.
10 balls that Afghanistan needed before they could score a run off the bat off Bumrah
It's unlikely to last. White balls stop yapping like that around the fifth over. But in that time, especially with Mohammed Siraj from the other end, there is every chance of an early wicket.
Toss: Afghanistan bat
Hashmatullah Shahidi says if Afghanistan bat well and put up a good score, he is confident in his bowling attack to defend the total. No changes, same team, he adds and highlights how they've enjoyed travelling around India. A member of the ESPNcricinfo Hindi team, Daya Sagar, can attest to that. Check out this lovely story about the players visiting an area in Delhi called Bhogal aka 'Mini Afghanistan'
Rohit Sharma says India were looking to bat second because they trained in Delhi last evening and saw a fair bit of dew around. One change: Ashwin misses out, Thakur comes in. It is also telling that when Rohit was talking about that victory over Australia, he labelled both Kohli and Rahul as "senior batters". Kohli will be playing his 283rd match today. Rahul just his 63rd. It shows how Rahul has grown in the team's eyes thanks to the success he's had adapting from an opening batter to a middle-order batter.
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Naveen-ul-Haq, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj
India on a roll
India are purring. In some ways, the start they had to this World Cup, recovering from 2 for 3 against serial title-winners Australia, will have instilled the one thing they have been without at recent World Cups. Belief in their middle order.
KL Rahul averages over 50 at No. 5 and his return to fitness just ahead of the World Cup was a major box ticked. Today, they'll have the chance to go even better if Shreyas Iyer can get in among the runs. Both players have similar skillsets, the ability to put pressure back on the spinners and therefore win the battle of the middle overs. Given that's where two of Afghanistan's best bowlers - Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi - operate, it will be a crucial advantage.
Welcome!
India and Afghanistan have met each other only three times in ODIs but two of those are pretty much classics. There was the tied game in the Asia Cup in 2018.
And, if anything, an even better one at the World Cup in 2019. At the halfway stage, in Southampton, India had doubts about winning. Eventually, Mohammed Shami produced a hat-trick and a nation of 1 billion heaved a sigh of relief.
Since a cathartic day in Dunedin, when Shapoor Zadran hit the winnings runs and just took off, overcome with emotion, Afghanistan have spent 13 matches and almost 10 years, searching for another ODI World Cup win. If it comes today, it may well be the story of the tournament.
