Live report - India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023

Speeds in kph: 130, 136, 130, 139, 135, 135, 137

There was a time not so long ago that Jasprit Bumrah wasn't getting the most out of the new ball. His not getting wickets in the first few overs had led to India having pretty poor numbers in the first powerplay.

That's no longer the case because Bumrah has found ways to get consistent, both-ways swing. He used to rely just on the skid he gets off the pitch and a bit of seam movement. Now he moves the ball in the air.

This was all on show in that first over. The first and the last balls went away from the right-handed Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Almost everything else tailed in. He got swing and seam movement.

10 balls that Afghanistan needed before they could score a run off the bat off Bumrah