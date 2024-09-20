Matches (22)
Canada vs Oman, 30th Match at King City, WCL 2, Sep 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Canada
L
L
L
L
W
Oman
NR
L
L
W
W
Match details
|Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4769
|Match days
|20 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had held the record for best figures on ODI debut since 2015
Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off
Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed