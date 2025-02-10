Matches (18)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
SA20 (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (4)
WI 4-Day (4)
IND vs ENG (1)
ILT20 (1)

Oman vs Namibia, 50th Match at Al Amarat, WCL 2, Feb 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

50th Match, Al Amerat, February 10, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Oman FlagOman
Namibia FlagNamibia
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4830
Match days10 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News

Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract

The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end

Stuart Law let go as USA head coach

"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket

Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain

Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November

Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had held the record for best figures on ODI debut since 2015

Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off

Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA1394180.587
CAN1284160.292
NED1275140.144
SCOT1163141.247
OMA126414-0.047
NAM135810-0.359
NEP12286-0.271
UAE11294-1.442
Full Table