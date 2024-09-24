Matches (14)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Australia 1-Day (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
AFG vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

U.A.E. vs U.S.A., 33rd Match at Windhoek, WCL 2, Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

33rd Match, Windhoek, September 24, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
UAE Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
UAE Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:11
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4774
Match days24 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
CAN1174140.280
NED862120.287
USA752100.767
SCOT74291.503
NAM11478-0.396
OMA6235-0.886
NEP7162-0.529
UAE5142-1.435
Full Table