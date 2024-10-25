Matches (6)
U.S.A. vs Scotland, 37th Match at Dallas, WCL 2, Oct 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score
37th Match, Dallas, October 25, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Recent Performance
Last five matches
U.S.A.
L
W
W
W
W
Scotland
L
NR
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:02
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4785
|Match days
|25 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
