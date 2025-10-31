Matches (9)
Australia vs India, 2nd T20I at Melbourne, AUS vs IND, Oct 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
W
NR
W
NR
India
W
W
W
W
NR
Match centre Ground time: 06:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 322 Runs • 46 Avg • 170.37 SR
AUS9 M • 306 Runs • 61.2 Avg • 202.64 SR
IND10 M • 497 Runs • 49.7 Avg • 203.68 SR
IND10 M • 237 Runs • 47.4 Avg • 133.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 16.9 SR
AUS6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.09 Econ • 15.33 SR
IND7 M • 17 Wkts • 6.28 Econ • 8.88 SR
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7 Econ • 15.27 SR
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3541
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|31 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
