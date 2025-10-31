Matches (9)
Australia vs India, 2nd T20I at Melbourne, AUS vs IND, Oct 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Melbourne, October 31, 2025, India tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR Marsh
10 M • 322 Runs • 46 Avg • 170.37 SR
TH David
9 M • 306 Runs • 61.2 Avg • 202.64 SR
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 497 Runs • 49.7 Avg • 203.68 SR
NT Tilak Varma
10 M • 237 Runs • 47.4 Avg • 133.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 16.9 SR
JR Hazlewood
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.09 Econ • 15.33 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
7 M • 17 Wkts • 6.28 Econ • 8.88 SR
CV Varun
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7 Econ • 15.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
Mitchell Marsh (c)
Allrounder
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Kuhnemann 
Bowler
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3541
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days31 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
