Yup, Washington will miss out on a fifty, as Jitesh finishes it off with a loft over extra cover. On a length, and slightly wide of off from Abbott, as Jitesh played through the line to beat long-off to his left. India level the series 1-1, with two matches left
Australia vs India, 3rd T20I at Hobart, AUS vs IND, Nov 02 2025 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|AUS
|87.3
|74(38)
|95.19
|87.3
|-
|-
|-
|IND
|82.74
|-
|-
|-
|3/35
|4.06
|82.74
|IND
|73.61
|49(23)
|62.87
|73.61
|-
|-
|-
|AUS
|73.42
|-
|-
|-
|3/36
|5.02
|73.42
|IND
|70.91
|-
|-
|-
|2/33
|3.2
|70.91
India's selection changes prove match-winning: all three of Arshdeep, Washington and Jitesh contribute in a series-levelling victory. It was India's first T20I in Hobart, and they walk back with a win. But while the action here is done, you know where to head now. All roads lead to Navi Mumbai for the Women's World Cup 2025 final. India have started well, but who knows what happens next? Thanks for your company tonight, as we bid goodbye! Take care!
Suryakumar Yadav: "It was really important to win the toss. Good to break the streak. Very happy to be on the winning side. Those guys [who came in today] were practising really hard. This was a really good combination. Washy is a flexible batter. Both Bumrah and Arshdeep is a lethal combination. Shubman and Abhishek are fire and ice; same for Bumrah and Arshdeep. Bumrah did his job brilliantly. [Arshdeep] very clear with his plans."
Mitchell Marsh: "Probably felt we were 20 short. We've got to find a way to get more runs. I loved the intent. Tim David, after losing two wickets in the powerplay, was outstanding. Stoinis showed his experience... still lot of positives. If everything goes to plan, Maxwell will be back."
Arshdeep Singh is the Player of the Match: "Just been working on the process, and trusting my skills. I feel like there's always a chance when someone's coming after you. Jasprit bhai coming from the other end also helps... I enjoy playing for India. It's just fun whenever I get the chance to bowl. Just try to execute whatever I have practised."
Time for the presentations
Siva: "Washington Sundar should be the MoM!"
Aman: "Washy deserved a 50 there... Jitesh should have given back him the strike... this is bilateral... no NRR pressure here"
10.41pm One look at the Indian scoreboard will tell you of the starts given away. But their top seven all played a part in chasing 187 down successfully. The standout performer, though, was Washington, with an unbeaten 49 in just 23 balls. Jitesh Sharma, playing his first T20I since January 2024, contributed a handy 22* and looked in good touch despite the time away. India win with five wickets and nine balls to spare, and will be pleased with both the incoming players' contributions. Hang around for the presentation.
yorker floating on middle and off, and driven to mid-off. Washington moves to 49, but will he finish unbeaten there?
high full toss on off, and dabbed to point
India one hit away. Here comes Abbott.
sliced over extra cover. A slower ball on a fullish length on off, and Washington plays it for two more
short ball on the stumps, and Jitesh pulls to fine leg after nearly taking his eyes off. There's a call of two, but they can only manage one
slower bouncer on middle, and swatted to long-on
ohhh, almost takes Stoinis out. Slower ball, and full on the stumps. Washington chipped it back, and the ball went from close to Stoinis' hands to go down the ground
full toss, and bashed down the ground. He clears his front leg, and dispatches at this low full toss around middle and off
dropped by Owen!! He was at mid-off, and was moving back. The ball arrived over his head, and dropped it while looking to go reverse cup. That happened after Jitesh lofted at a fullish ball on the stumps
Stoinis back, as India look to finish this off quickly.
fuller in length, and around sixth stump. He looks to have a slash, but is beaten
short in length, and outside off. Punched to extra cover
nearly!! Stoinis, at deep backward square leg, leaps to try and catch, but the ball goes over him. It was a full toss on leg, and Washington swiped at it to go through the line
Stays around to Washington.
slow and short, and slapped to deep extra cover
a chance for Ellis... but the ball lands short and to his left. He looks to stop it after the bounce, but the ball dribbles away. Jitesh went sweeping at this fullish ball, which was also slow
full and slow, and just outside off. Chipped to wide long-off, where Bartlett does well to keep it to two despite a fumble
Kuhnemann back.
another yorker, and this one is on the stumps. Jammed down to long-on
scooped over the keeper in Surya style. On a short of a length around sixth stump, and this time he gets across the stumps. The bounce is just about ideal, and he sends it flying over Inglis
superb execution by Ellis. He swings this in, and lands a yorker outside leg after seeing Jitesh back away. Eventually, it's is squeezed to cover
full and just outside off, and driven towards mid-off
fuller and wide of off, as Washington reaches out before dragging it to deep extra cover for two
1W
1W
1W
1W
2W
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Toss
|India, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|5-match series level 1-1
|Match number
|T20I no. 3551
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|2 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Sam NogajskiDRS
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 19 • IND 188/5India won by 5 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|25
|16
|lbw
|15
|12
|caught
|24
|11
|caught
|29
|26
|caught
|17
|12
|not out
|49
|23
|not out
|22
|13
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 5)
|Total
|188(5 wkts; 18.3 ovs)