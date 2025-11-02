Matches (25)
Australia vs India, 3rd T20I at Hobart, AUS vs IND, Nov 02 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd T20I (N), Hobart, November 02, 2025, India tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
186/6
India FlagIndia
(18.3/20 ov, T:187) 188/5

India won by 5 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/35
arshdeep-singh
Cricinfo's MVP
87.3 ptsImpact List
tim-david
What will be the toss result?
AUS Win & Bat
18%
IND Win & Bat
30%
AUS Win & Bowl
21%
IND Win & Bowl
30%
8.6K votes
Scorecard summary
Australia 186/6(20 overs)
Tim David
74 (38)
Arshdeep Singh
3/35 (4)
Marcus Stoinis
64 (39)
Varun Chakravarthy
2/33 (4)
India 188/5(18.3 overs)
Washington Sundar
49* (23)
Nathan Ellis
3/36 (4)
Tilak Varma
29 (26)
Xavier Bartlett
1/30 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Tim David
AUS87.374(38)95.1987.3---
Arshdeep Singh
IND82.74---3/354.0682.74
Washington Sundar
IND73.6149(23)62.8773.61---
Nathan Ellis
AUS73.42---3/365.0273.42
Varun Chakravarthy
IND70.91---2/333.270.91
View full list

India's selection changes prove match-winning: all three of Arshdeep, Washington and Jitesh contribute in a series-levelling victory. It was India's first T20I in Hobart, and they walk back with a win. But while the action here is done, you know where to head now. All roads lead to Navi Mumbai for the Women's World Cup 2025 final. India have started well, but who knows what happens next? Thanks for your company tonight, as we bid goodbye! Take care!

Suryakumar Yadav: "It was really important to win the toss. Good to break the streak. Very happy to be on the winning side. Those guys [who came in today] were practising really hard. This was a really good combination. Washy is a flexible batter. Both Bumrah and Arshdeep is a lethal combination. Shubman and Abhishek are fire and ice; same for Bumrah and Arshdeep. Bumrah did his job brilliantly. [Arshdeep] very clear with his plans."

Mitchell Marsh: "Probably felt we were 20 short. We've got to find a way to get more runs. I loved the intent. Tim David, after losing two wickets in the powerplay, was outstanding. Stoinis showed his experience... still lot of positives. If everything goes to plan, Maxwell will be back."

Arshdeep Singh is the Player of the Match: "Just been working on the process, and trusting my skills. I feel like there's always a chance when someone's coming after you. Jasprit bhai coming from the other end also helps... I enjoy playing for India. It's just fun whenever I get the chance to bowl. Just try to execute whatever I have practised."

Time for the presentations

Siva: "Washington Sundar should be the MoM!"

Aman: "Washy deserved a 50 there... Jitesh should have given back him the strike... this is bilateral... no NRR pressure here"

10.41pm One look at the Indian scoreboard will tell you of the starts given away. But their top seven all played a part in chasing 187 down successfully. The standout performer, though, was Washington, with an unbeaten 49 in just 23 balls. Jitesh Sharma, playing his first T20I since January 2024, contributed a handy 22* and looked in good touch despite the time away. India win with five wickets and nine balls to spare, and will be pleased with both the incoming players' contributions. Hang around for the presentation.

18.3
4
Abbott to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR runs

Yup, Washington will miss out on a fifty, as Jitesh finishes it off with a loft over extra cover. On a length, and slightly wide of off from Abbott, as Jitesh played through the line to beat long-off to his left. India level the series 1-1, with two matches left

18.2
1
Abbott to Sundar, 1 run

yorker floating on middle and off, and driven to mid-off. Washington moves to 49, but will he finish unbeaten there?

18.1
1
Abbott to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run

high full toss on off, and dabbed to point

India one hit away. Here comes Abbott.

end of over 1811 runs
IND: 182/5CRR: 10.11 RRR: 2.50 • Need 5 from 12b
Washington Sundar48 (22b 3x4 4x6)
Jitesh Sharma17 (11b 2x4)
Marcus Stoinis 2-0-22-1
Matthew Kuhnemann 4-0-31-0
17.6
2
Stoinis to Sundar, 2 runs

sliced over extra cover. A slower ball on a fullish length on off, and Washington plays it for two more

17.5
1
Stoinis to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run

short ball on the stumps, and Jitesh pulls to fine leg after nearly taking his eyes off. There's a call of two, but they can only manage one

17.4
1
Stoinis to Sundar, 1 run

slower bouncer on middle, and swatted to long-on

17.3
2
Stoinis to Sundar, 2 runs

ohhh, almost takes Stoinis out. Slower ball, and full on the stumps. Washington chipped it back, and the ball went from close to Stoinis' hands to go down the ground

17.2
4
Stoinis to Sundar, FOUR runs

full toss, and bashed down the ground. He clears his front leg, and dispatches at this low full toss around middle and off

17.1
1
Stoinis to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run

dropped by Owen!! He was at mid-off, and was moving back. The ball arrived over his head, and dropped it while looking to go reverse cup. That happened after Jitesh lofted at a fullish ball on the stumps

Stoinis back, as India look to finish this off quickly.

end of over 1711 runs
IND: 171/5CRR: 10.05 RRR: 5.33 • Need 16 from 18b
Washington Sundar39 (18b 2x4 4x6)
Jitesh Sharma15 (9b 2x4)
Matthew Kuhnemann 4-0-31-0
Nathan Ellis 4-0-36-3
16.6
Kuhnemann to Sundar, no run

fuller in length, and around sixth stump. He looks to have a slash, but is beaten

16.5
Kuhnemann to Sundar, no run

short in length, and outside off. Punched to extra cover

16.4
6
Kuhnemann to Sundar, SIX runs

nearly!! Stoinis, at deep backward square leg, leaps to try and catch, but the ball goes over him. It was a full toss on leg, and Washington swiped at it to go through the line

Stays around to Washington.

16.3
1
Kuhnemann to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run

slow and short, and slapped to deep extra cover

16.2
2
Kuhnemann to Jitesh Sharma, 2 runs

a chance for Ellis... but the ball lands short and to his left. He looks to stop it after the bounce, but the ball dribbles away. Jitesh went sweeping at this fullish ball, which was also slow

16.1
2
Kuhnemann to Jitesh Sharma, 2 runs

full and slow, and just outside off. Chipped to wide long-off, where Bartlett does well to keep it to two despite a fumble

Kuhnemann back.

end of over 168 runs
IND: 160/5CRR: 10.00 RRR: 6.75 • Need 27 from 24b
Jitesh Sharma10 (6b 2x4)
Washington Sundar33 (15b 2x4 3x6)
Nathan Ellis 4-0-36-3
Xavier Bartlett 4-0-30-1
15.6
1
Ellis to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run

another yorker, and this one is on the stumps. Jammed down to long-on

15.5
4
Ellis to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR runs

scooped over the keeper in Surya style. On a short of a length around sixth stump, and this time he gets across the stumps. The bounce is just about ideal, and he sends it flying over Inglis

15.4
Ellis to Jitesh Sharma, no run

superb execution by Ellis. He swings this in, and lands a yorker outside leg after seeing Jitesh back away. Eventually, it's is squeezed to cover

15.3
1
Ellis to Sundar, 1 run

full and just outside off, and driven towards mid-off

15.2
2
Ellis to Sundar, 2 runs

fuller and wide of off, as Washington reaches out before dragging it to deep extra cover for two

Read full commentary
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
TossIndia, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
India
Arshdeep Singh
Series result5-match series level 1-1
Match numberT20I no. 3551
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days2 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Phillip GillespieDRS
Australia
Sam NogajskiDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Shawn Craig
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
India Innings
Player NameRB
Abhishek Sharma
caught2516
Shubman Gill
lbw1512
SA Yadav
caught2411
NT Tilak Varma
caught2926
AR Patel
caught1712
Washington Sundar
not out4923
JM Sharma
not out2213
Extras(nb 2, w 5)
Total188(5 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>