10.41pm One look at the Indian scoreboard will tell you of the starts given away. But their top seven all played a part in chasing 187 down successfully. The standout performer, though, was Washington, with an unbeaten 49 in just 23 balls. Jitesh Sharma, playing his first T20I since January 2024, contributed a handy 22* and looked in good touch despite the time away. India win with five wickets and nine balls to spare, and will be pleased with both the incoming players' contributions. Hang around for the presentation.