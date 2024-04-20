Live report - Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma give Sunrisers another blazing start

Travis Head. How do you stop this man? Early signs from the Kotla pitch suggest it will be extremely hard to do that. Khaleel Ahmed doesn't bowl the greatest of first overs, in terms of lengths or lines, but there's no element of anyone needing to get their eye in at all. Head clatters 15 off the first five balls, and Abhishek Sharma puts away a hit-me ball on his pads off the last ball, as Capitals zoom to 19 for no loss in the first over.