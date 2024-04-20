Live report - Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma give Sunrisers another blazing start

Live
Live report - Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma give Sunrisers another blazing startBy Karthik Krishnaswamy
A wicket
Abhishek had just launched Kuldeep for a straight six off the first non-powerplay ball of the match, but an attempted drive off the next ball ends up as a good diving catch by Axar Patel at short cover. With Sunrisers 131 for 1 in 6.1, they send in Aiden Markram at No. 3.
SRH obliterate powerplay record
Not just the IPL powerplay record, but the T20 powerplay record (for matches where we have bbb data). We are six overs into this match, and you're likely to have forgotten the boundaries you watched in the fifth over.
SRH are 125 for no loss in six overs. One twenty five. For no loss. In six overs.
Can they get 300? Actually, can they get 400?
This is how the powerplay unfolded:
6
6
•
4
1
4
4
4
•
4
4
6
6
1lb
1
6
1
6
6
6
1
•
1
6
4
4
4
4
•
6
�8
�8
�12
�6
103 for 0
In five overs.
I have no words, other than maybe lol. Kuldeep Yadav concedes three sixes to Abhishek Sharma in the fifth over, and I can't say he bowled badly. Last ball is a case in point. Abhishek steps out, finds himself nowhere near the pitch of it, to the extent that the ball is at close to hip height when he meets it. He still wallops it over wide long-on for six.
Here's a stat from Sampath Bandarupalli: "SRH took 4.6 overs to reach the 100-run mark. From the games where we have bbb data, this the fastest any team has reached the 100-run mark in T20 cricket. The previous fastest was off 5.3 overs by South Africa last year."
Powerplay record under threat
The unfortunate Lalit Yadav is tasked with bowling two of the first four overs against this rampaging SRH pair. His first over went for 20, and his second has gone for 21. Abhishek Sharma, who began the over batting on eight off two balls, is now batting on 21 off 6.
Remember this RCB-KKR game from 2017, when Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn smacked 105 for 0 in the powerplay? That's the IPL's record total for the first six overs, and it's under severe threat now.
Fifty
Travis Head. What a player. Sixteen-ball half-century today, and he brings it up with his fourth six of the night, a leg-side whip off a full ball from the returning Anrich Nortje, who might be wishing he had stayed on the Capitals bench after conceding 22 in his first over.
Yup, 22. Every over has been massive, and more massive than the previous one. Sunrisers are 62 for 0. Sixty two for no loss. In three overs. They've broken the record for highest IPL total twice this season. They could do it again tonight. If you're in the crowd at the Kotla, you might be well advised to wear a helmet.
More of the same
6
6
•
4
1
4
Lalit Yadav's offspin is called upon in the second over, against Sunrisers' two left-handed openers. Their response is to say match-up, schmatch-up, and take 21 off the over, with Head once again the dominant partner and Abhishek putting away a last-ball boundary. The first two balls show just how well Head is seeing the ball: both just a touch short, and he's so quickly onto the back foot to wallop them for big sixes over the leg side.
Head rush
•
6
4
4
1
4
Travis Head. How do you stop this man? Early signs from the Kotla pitch suggest it will be extremely hard to do that. Khaleel Ahmed doesn't bowl the greatest of first overs, in terms of lengths or lines, but there's no element of anyone needing to get their eye in at all. Head clatters 15 off the first five balls, and Abhishek Sharma puts away a hit-me ball on his pads off the last ball, as Capitals zoom to 19 for no loss in the first over.
Capitals bowl, Nortje replaces Ishant
Ishant Sharma suffered a back spasm minutes before the toss, so Anrich Nortje, who's had a difficult start to the season, returns to the Capitals attack. Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers captain, says he would have bowled first too. It makes sense - first match of the season at this venue, no one quite knows what to expect, so always better to chase.
David Warner is back for Delhi, and the offspin-bowling allrounder Lalit Yadav returns for his second game of the season. Prithvi Shaw looks likely to come off the bench as an Impact Sub for the chase.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 Abdul Samad, 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mayank Markande, 11 T Natarajan.
Subs: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar.
Delhi Capitals: 1 David Warner, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Abishek Porel, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Lalit Yadav, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Anrich Nortje, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Mukesh Kumar.
Subs: Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Salam, Sumit Kumar.
�1
�1
�3
�2
Will this be tonight's key contest?
How has Kuldeep vs Klaasen gone so far in T20s? Why not Ask Cricinfo?
IPL 2024 arrives in Delhi
Delhi Capitals have already played half their allotment of league games this season. Now they'll play their first proper home game. They've picked up some momentum, with strong bowling displays earning them back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, and they'll hope to build on that momentum in front of their home fans, who've waited such a long time to watch the fit-again Rishabh Pant in the flesh.
It won't be an easy homecoming, though, because they're up against the hitting might of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have just broken the record for the highest-ever IPL total for the second time in the matter of weeks.
A win for Capitals would put them firmly in the top-four mix with eight points. A win for Sunrisers would take them to second place. This could be quite a contest.
