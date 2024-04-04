Live Blog - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - Titans lose Miller to injury and pick Williamson against Kings

Shikhar Dhawan says its a good wicket and that it will stay the same through the game. Plus chasing is a massive advantage in Ahmedabad. If anything happens off this pitch, it will be in the first innings. Typically it tends to be slightly grippy, then later, it flows onto the bat. Livingstone is injured. Sikandar Raza is in. A like-for-like change.

Shubman Gill says he would've wanted to bowl first. Notes that the weather is a bit gloomy and hopes there is no dew later when they're bowling. David Miller has a niggle, so Kane Williamson is in. That's a big blow - their finisher going out, and he's replaced by a top-order bat, meaning the pressure on the likes of Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia down the order has just ramped up. It looks a very top-heavy XI with Sudharsan and Williamson both anchor batters.

Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Darshan Nalkande

Subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar

Punjab Kings: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 3 Prabhsimran Singh, 4 Sam Curran, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Sikandar Raza, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Arshdeep Singh