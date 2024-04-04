Live Blog - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - Titans lose Miller to injury and pick Williamson against Kings

Live
Live Blog - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - Titans lose Miller to injury and pick Williamson against KingsBy Alagappan Muthu
DRS saves Saha
They got the toss advantage. And they almost made it count with an early wicket. Wriddhiman Saha is a wonderful asset in the Powerplay (see graphic). He always looks for boundaries. That's his role. It's a little similar to Sunil Narine, except he looks for fours, Narine looks for sixes.
Punjab Kings would've been thrilled with the on-field umpire giving Saha out lbw to start the second over, but DRS saves him, showing the ball was going over leg stump. Good bounce. That means it's going to be fun to bat out there.
�1
�
�
�
Poll: The Miller injury
How big a loss is David Miller for Titans?136 votes
Huge, his experience and finishing will be missed
Titans have a habit of overcoming adversity
�2
�
�
�1
Toss: Kings bowl
Shikhar Dhawan says its a good wicket and that it will stay the same through the game. Plus chasing is a massive advantage in Ahmedabad. If anything happens off this pitch, it will be in the first innings. Typically it tends to be slightly grippy, then later, it flows onto the bat. Livingstone is injured. Sikandar Raza is in. A like-for-like change.
Shubman Gill says he would've wanted to bowl first. Notes that the weather is a bit gloomy and hopes there is no dew later when they're bowling. David Miller has a niggle, so Kane Williamson is in. That's a big blow - their finisher going out, and he's replaced by a top-order bat, meaning the pressure on the likes of Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia down the order has just ramped up. It looks a very top-heavy XI with Sudharsan and Williamson both anchor batters.
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Darshan Nalkande
Subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar
Punjab Kings: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 3 Prabhsimran Singh, 4 Sam Curran, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Sikandar Raza, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Arshdeep Singh
Subs: Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis (The last three of these are bowlers, that's a strange impact players list, considering they're bowling first)
�
�
�
�
Team talk
Gujarat Titans don't look like the miracle team that they usually are, which is perhaps to be expected considering they lost the man who breaks open batting orders - Mohammed Shami - and their leader who along with Ashish Nehra made them the biggest surprise that this tournament has offered in YEARS when they lifted the title. So how do they fix those holes? Our experts took a shot at figuring it out
Punjab Kings have a fine batting order, but they might be without one of their biggest hitters tonight, with Liam Livingstone dealing with an injury. Hitters all the way down the order should really make them that challenges for the title but it's never really happened that way. Perhaps because of their bowling.
�
�
�
�
Welcome!
The fun never stops at the IPL.
Ordinarily we'd have time to sit back and digest the fact that the highest total in this tournament's history was reset last week.
A record that seemed like it would live forever when Chris Gayle set it way back in 2013.
Only to ALREADY be in danger.
The action this season is just unreal.
So what do Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have in store for us?
�1
�
�
�