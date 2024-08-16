Matches (17)
IRE Women vs SL Women, 1st ODI at Belfast, IRE vs SL [W], Aug 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Belfast, August 16, 2024, Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GH Lewis
10 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 72.68 SR
O Prendergast
10 M • 267 Runs • 33.38 Avg • 72.95 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 584 Runs • 83.43 Avg • 111.02 SR
NND Silva
8 M • 211 Runs • 70.33 Avg • 76.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AN Kelly
9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.51 Econ • 29.57 SR
A Canning
9 M • 8 Wkts • 3.68 Econ • 43.62 SR
WK Dilhari
8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.02 Econ • 21.66 SR
BMSM Kumari
5 M • 6 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 40 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
IRE-W
SL-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Laura Delany (c)
Allrounder
Ava Canning 
Bowler
Alana Dalzell 
-
Amy Hunter 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arlene Kelly 
Allrounder
Gaby Lewis 
Allrounder
Joanna Loughran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aimee Maguire 
Bowler
Leah Paul 
Allrounder
Orla Prendergast 
Allrounder
Una Raymond-Hoey 
-
Freya Sargent 
Bowling Allrounder
Rebecca Stokell 
Batter
Alice Tector 
Allrounder
Match details
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Series
Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024
Match numberWODI no. 1402
Hours of play (local time)10.45 start, First Session 10.45-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.25, Second Session 14.25-17.35
Match days16 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Championship

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W18115241.273
SA-W21119230.350
IND-W12101211.062
SL-W218920-0.281
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W120102-2.097
