IRE Women vs SL Women, 1st ODI at Belfast, IRE vs SL [W], Aug 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Belfast, August 16, 2024, Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IRE Women
W
W
W
T
W
SL Women
L
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 72.68 SR
IRE-W10 M • 267 Runs • 33.38 Avg • 72.95 SR
SL-W10 M • 584 Runs • 83.43 Avg • 111.02 SR
SL-W8 M • 211 Runs • 70.33 Avg • 76.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.51 Econ • 29.57 SR
IRE-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 3.68 Econ • 43.62 SR
SL-W8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.02 Econ • 21.66 SR
SL-W5 M • 6 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 40 SR
SQUAD
IRE-W
SL-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WODI no. 1402
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.45 start, First Session 10.45-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.25, Second Session 14.25-17.35
|Match days
|16 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Women News
Lewis smacks 75-ball 119 as Ireland hold off SL to level series 1-1
Samarawickrama and Dilhari strike fifties but fail to overhaul Ireland's 173 for 3 and go down by seven runs
Harshitha Samarawickrama's 86* leads Sri Lanka to thumping win
Chasing 146, Sri Lanka romped home with 20 balls remaining
Athapaththu to miss Ireland T20Is; Nuthyangana included in Sri Lanka squad
Nuthyangana, the wicketkeeper, is the only addition to Sri Lanka's victorious Asia Cup squad