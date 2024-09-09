Matches (7)
IRE Women vs ENG Women, 2nd ODI at Belfast, IRE Women vs ENG Wome, Sep 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Belfast, September 09, 2024, England Women tour of Ireland
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IRE Women
W
W
W
L
L
ENG Women
W
W
W
W
W
Ground time: 01:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 372 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 63.48 SR
IRE-W10 M • 368 Runs • 46 Avg • 85.98 SR
ENG-W10 M • 242 Runs • 30.25 Avg • 84.02 SR
ENG-W9 M • 69 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 88.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.27 Econ • 21.55 SR
IRE-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 32.72 SR
ENG-W9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 28.37 SR
ENG-W5 M • 3 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 62 SR
Squad
IRE-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WODI no. 1406
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.45 start, First Session 10.45-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.25, Second Session 14.25-17.35
|Match days
|9 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
