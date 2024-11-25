Matches (18)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
WBBL (3)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)

Mountaineers vs Rocks, 6th Match at Mutare, Logan Cup, Nov 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Mutare, November 25 - 28, 2024, Logan Cup
PrevNext
Mountaineers FlagMountaineers
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
MOUNT Win & Bat
SRock Win & Bat
MOUNT Win & Bowl
SRock Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:51
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mutare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days25,26,27,28 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
EAGLE210139
RHINO211031
MOUNT110023
ROCKS100118
TUSK202014
Full Table