Matches (19)
ENG v SL (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)
MAX60 (3)
Maharaja T20 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
WI vs SA (1)
Dragons vs Shivamogga, 22nd Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score
22nd Match (N), Bengaluru, August 25, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dragons
W
L
NR
L
L
Shivamogga
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 21:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 245 Runs • 30.63 Avg • 142.44 SR
MLD10 M • 231 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 136.68 SR
SHL10 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 173.36 SR
SHL6 M • 128 Runs • 32 Avg • 175.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MLD7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 12.5 SR
MLD7 M • 8 Wkts • 11.04 Econ • 13.25 SR
SHL5 M • 5 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 20.4 SR
SHL5 M • 5 Wkts • 9.82 Econ • 16 SR
SQUAD
MLD
SHL
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|25 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy News
Hubli Tigers win thriller after three Super Overs in Maharaja T20
Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters both scored 164 in regulation time, before the game went into the first tie-breaker
Karun Nair: 'The dream of finding a way back to Test cricket keeps me going'
After a productive county stint in England, the India batter hopes to be back among conversations