Dragons vs Shivamogga, 22nd Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match (N), Bengaluru, August 25, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Mangalore Dragons FlagMangalore Dragons
Shivamogga Lions FlagShivamogga Lions
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KV Siddharth
10 M • 245 Runs • 30.63 Avg • 142.44 SR
RA Patil
10 M • 231 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 136.68 SR
A Manohar
10 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 173.36 SR
Hardik Raj
6 M • 128 Runs • 32 Avg • 175.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abhilash Shetty
7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 12.5 SR
MB Darshan
7 M • 8 Wkts • 11.04 Econ • 13.25 SR
D Anand
5 M • 5 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 20.4 SR
HS Sharath
5 M • 5 Wkts • 9.82 Econ • 16 SR
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024
Match days25 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
HUT65110-0.009
GUM74290.051
BEB64280.911
MYSW74380.768
MLD6143-0.247
SHL6060-2.246
