Matches (26)
MAX60 (8)
ENG v SL (1)
WCPL 2024 (2)
WCL 2 (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Maharaja T20 (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Mysuru-W vs Shivamogga, 15th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Bengaluru, August 22, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
PrevNext
Mysuru Warriors FlagMysuru Warriors
Shivamogga Lions FlagShivamogga Lions
Today
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KK Nair
10 M • 530 Runs • 66.25 Avg • 182.13 SR
SU Karthik
9 M • 251 Runs • 27.89 Avg • 141.01 SR
A Manohar
10 M • 326 Runs • 46.57 Avg • 165.48 SR
Hardik Raj
5 M • 111 Runs • 37 Avg • 181.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
J Suchith
9 M • 18 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 10.38 SR
V Patil
5 M • 8 Wkts • 10 Econ • 12 SR
V Koushik
10 M • 6 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 33 SR
D Anand
4 M • 5 Wkts • 8 Econ • 16.8 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days22 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
India
DL Deepak
India
Soshan Soma
TV Umpire
India
KR Vasuki
Reserve Umpire
India
Sanjay V
Match Referee
India
Balachandra Akhil
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
HT5418-0.013
BB43161.392
MYSW53260.958
GM5225-0.192
MLD4123-0.020
SHIVA5050-2.568
Full Table