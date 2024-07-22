Matches (17)
Los Angeles vs New York, 19th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match (N), Dallas, July 21, 2024, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Los Angeles
L
L
A
L
W
New York
L
A
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 00:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LAKR5 M • 149 Runs • 29.8 Avg • 122.13 SR
LAKR5 M • 136 Runs • 27.2 Avg • 118.26 SR
MI NY5 M • 137 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 128.03 SR
MI NY5 M • 102 Runs • 34 Avg • 182.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LAKR5 M • 8 Wkts • 7.9 Econ • 15 SR
LAKR5 M • 4 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 22.75 SR
MI NY5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 15.42 SR
MI NY5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.5 Econ • 15.42 SR
SQUAD
LAKR
MI NY
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|21 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
