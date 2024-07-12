Matches (19)
Seattle vs Washington, 8th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), Dallas, July 11, 2024, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Seattle
L
W
Washington
W
NR
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 22:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SEA1 M • 103 Runs • 0 Avg • 156.06 SR
SEA2 M • 56 Runs • 56 Avg • 100 SR
WSH2 M • 72 Runs • 0 Avg • 175.6 SR
WSH2 M • 33 Runs • 33 Avg • 173.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SEA2 M • 3 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 14.66 SR
SEA2 M • 3 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 14 SR
2 M • 5 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
WSH2 M • 4 Wkts • 9.71 Econ • 10.5 SR
SQUAD
SEA
WSH
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|11 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
