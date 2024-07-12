Matches (19)
Seattle vs Washington, 8th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Dallas, July 11, 2024, Major League Cricket
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RD Rickelton
1 M • 103 Runs • 0 Avg • 156.06 SR
Q de Kock
2 M • 56 Runs • 56 Avg • 100 SR
SPD Smith
2 M • 72 Runs • 0 Avg • 175.6 SR
TM Head
2 M • 33 Runs • 33 Avg • 173.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Zaman Khan
2 M • 3 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 14.66 SR
CJ Gannon
2 M • 3 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 14 SR
SN Netravalkar
2 M • 5 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
JG Dill
2 M • 4 Wkts • 9.71 Econ • 10.5 SR
SQUAD
SEA
WSH
PLAYER
ROLE
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ali Sheikh 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ayan Desai 
-
Cameron Gannon 
Bowler
Hammad Azam 
Middle order Batter
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Shehan Jayasuriya 
Batting Allrounder
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Nauman Anwar 
Opening Batter
Wayne Parnell 
Bowler
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Zaman Khan 
Bowler
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2024
Match days11 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
U.S.A.
Billy Taylor
Sri Lanka
Ruchira Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
Reserve Umpire
U.S.A.
Owen Brown
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Taufel
Language
English
Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
TSK31131.242
WSH21030.522
MI NY21121.472
LAKR3122-0.542
SF2112-0.631
SEA2112-1.172
Full Table