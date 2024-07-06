Matches (23)
Washington vs New York, 3rd Match at Morrisville, MLC, Jul 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Morrisville, July 06, 2024, Major League Cricket
Match centre Ground time: 14:43
SQUAD
WSH
MI NY
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|Church Street Park, Morrisville
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|06 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
