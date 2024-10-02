Matches (6)
Namibia vs U.A.E., 4th Match at Windhoek, Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Oct 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Windhoek, October 02, 2024, Namibia T20 Tri-Series
Namibia chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.03
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 28/2 (5.60)
T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Zane Green* 
(lhb)
332250150.004 (1b)4 (1b)
Jan Balt 
(lhb)
460066.661 (2b)2 (4b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Junaid Siddique 
(rmf)
2.31712.801110-
Basil Hameed 
(ob)
401904.75910-
MatRunsHSAve
6046942*14.66
4262213.00
MatWktsBBIAve
58744/1221.91
60343/2016.85
 Last BatDylan Leicher 1 (5b) FOW71/6 (14.3 Ov)
4
1
16th
1
1
2
1
15th
1
1
W
1
14th
1
4
1
1
13th
1
4
W
Match centre Ground time: 15:15
16.3
4
Junaid Siddique to Green, FOUR runs
16.2
1
Junaid Siddique to Balt, 1 run
16.1
Junaid Siddique to Balt, no run
end of over 165 runs
NAM: 78/6CRR: 4.87 
Jan Balt3 (4b)
Zane Green29 (21b 4x4)
Basil Hameed 4-0-19-0
Muhammad Farooq 4-0-27-1
15.6
1
Basil Hameed to Balt, 1 run
15.5
Basil Hameed to Balt, no run
15.4
1
Basil Hameed to Green, 1 run
15.3
2
Basil Hameed to Green, 2 runs
15.2
Basil Hameed to Green, no run
15.1
1
Basil Hameed to Balt, 1 run
end of over 153 runs • 1 wicket
NAM: 73/6CRR: 4.86 
Zane Green26 (18b 4x4)
Jan Balt1 (1b)
Muhammad Farooq 4-0-27-1
Basil Hameed 3-0-14-0
14.6
Muhammad Farooq to Green, no run
14.5
1
Muhammad Farooq to Balt, 1 run
14.4
1
Muhammad Farooq to Green, 1 run
14.3
W
Muhammad Farooq to Leicher, OUT
Dylan Leicher run out (Chopra) 1 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 20
14.2
Muhammad Farooq to Leicher, no run
14.1
1
Muhammad Farooq to Green, 1 run
end of over 147 runs
NAM: 70/5CRR: 5.00 
Dylan Leicher1 (3b)
Zane Green24 (15b 4x4)
Basil Hameed 3-0-14-0
Muhammad Jawadullah 3-0-10-2
13.6
Basil Hameed to Leicher, no run
13.5
Basil Hameed to Leicher, no run
13.4
1
Basil Hameed to Green, 1 run
13.3
4
Basil Hameed to Green, FOUR runs
13.2
1
Basil Hameed to Leicher, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Namibia
051015020406080OVERSRUNS
Match details
Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
TossNamibia, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2888
Match days2 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Namibia
Andrew Louw
Reserve Umpire
Namibia
Ewoud Lassen
Match Referee
South Africa
Gerrie Pienaar
Namibia Innings
Player NameRB
JP Kotze
caught02
JN Frylinck
caught13
MB Kruger
caught921
MG Erasmus
caught01
JJ Smit
run out2839
ZE Green
not out3322
DO Leicher
run out15
JC Balt
not out46
Extras(b 6, w 1)
Total83(6 wkts; 16.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Namibia T20 Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA22040.700
UAE21120.625
NAM2020-1.325
Full Table