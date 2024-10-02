Matches (6)
Namibia vs U.A.E., 4th Match at Windhoek, Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Oct 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Live
4th Match, Windhoek, October 02, 2024, Namibia T20 Tri-Series
Current RR: 5.03
• Last 5 ov (RR): 28/2 (5.60)
T20I CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(lhb)
|33
|22
|5
|0
|150.00
|4 (1b)
|4 (1b)
(lhb)
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.66
|1 (2b)
|2 (4b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|2.3
|1
|7
|1
|2.80
|11
|1
|0
|-
(ob)
|4
|0
|19
|0
|4.75
|9
|1
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|60
|469
|42*
|14.66
|4
|26
|22
|13.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|58
|74
|4/12
|21.91
|60
|34
|3/20
|16.85
Last Bat: Dylan Leicher 1 (5b) • FOW: 71/6 (14.3 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 15:15
16.3
4
Junaid Siddique to Green, FOUR runs
16.2
1
Junaid Siddique to Balt, 1 run
16.1
•
Junaid Siddique to Balt, no run
end of over 165 runs
NAM: 78/6CRR: 4.87
Jan Balt3 (4b)
Zane Green29 (21b 4x4)
Basil Hameed 4-0-19-0
Muhammad Farooq 4-0-27-1
15.6
1
Basil Hameed to Balt, 1 run
15.5
•
Basil Hameed to Balt, no run
15.4
1
Basil Hameed to Green, 1 run
15.3
2
Basil Hameed to Green, 2 runs
15.2
•
Basil Hameed to Green, no run
15.1
1
Basil Hameed to Balt, 1 run
end of over 153 runs • 1 wicket
NAM: 73/6CRR: 4.86
Zane Green26 (18b 4x4)
Jan Balt1 (1b)
Muhammad Farooq 4-0-27-1
Basil Hameed 3-0-14-0
14.6
•
Muhammad Farooq to Green, no run
14.5
1
Muhammad Farooq to Balt, 1 run
14.4
1
Muhammad Farooq to Green, 1 run
14.3
W
Muhammad Farooq to Leicher, OUT
Dylan Leicher run out (Chopra) 1 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 20
14.2
•
Muhammad Farooq to Leicher, no run
14.1
1
Muhammad Farooq to Green, 1 run
end of over 147 runs
NAM: 70/5CRR: 5.00
Dylan Leicher1 (3b)
Zane Green24 (15b 4x4)
Basil Hameed 3-0-14-0
Muhammad Jawadullah 3-0-10-2
13.6
•
Basil Hameed to Leicher, no run
13.5
•
Basil Hameed to Leicher, no run
13.4
1
Basil Hameed to Green, 1 run
13.3
4
Basil Hameed to Green, FOUR runs
13.2
1
Basil Hameed to Leicher, 1 run
Namibia
Match details
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|Toss
|Namibia, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2888
|Match days
|2 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Namibia Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|1
|3
|caught
|9
|21
|caught
|0
|1
|run out
|28
|39
|not out
|33
|22
|run out
|1
|5
|not out
|4
|6
|Extras
|(b 6, w 1)
|Total
|83(6 wkts; 16.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>