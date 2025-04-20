Matches (17)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Dambulla vs Jaffna, 10th Match at Kandy, NSL 4-Day, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Pallekele, April 20 - 23, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
What will be the toss result?
DAM Win & Bat
JAF Win & Bat
DAM Win & Bowl
JAF Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dambulla
L
D
L
W
W
Jaffna
D
D
L
D
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DAM9 M • 722 Runs • 45.13 Avg • 66.17 SR
8 M • 702 Runs • 50.14 Avg • 58.59 SR
JAF8 M • 494 Runs • 38 Avg • 56.32 SR
3 M • 443 Runs • 88.6 Avg • 55.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DAM4 M • 33 Wkts • 3.66 Econ • 36.3 SR
DAM7 M • 20 Wkts • 3.09 Econ • 54.65 SR
6 M • 17 Wkts • 3.69 Econ • 65 SR
JAF4 M • 12 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 64.5 SR
Playing XI
DAM
JAF
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
Match details
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|20,21,22,23 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee