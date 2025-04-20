Matches (17)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Dambulla vs Jaffna, 10th Match at Kandy, NSL 4-Day, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Pallekele, April 20 - 23, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
PrevNext
Dambulla FlagDambulla
Jaffna FlagJaffna
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
DAM Win & Bat
JAF Win & Bat
DAM Win & Bowl
JAF Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GS Dinusha
9 M • 722 Runs • 45.13 Avg • 66.17 SR
P Rathnayake
8 M • 702 Runs • 50.14 Avg • 58.59 SR
J Liyanage
8 M • 494 Runs • 38 Avg • 56.32 SR
R Rasantha
3 M • 443 Runs • 88.6 Avg • 55.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Dananjaya
4 M • 33 Wkts • 3.66 Econ • 36.3 SR
M Shiraz
7 M • 20 Wkts • 3.09 Econ • 54.65 SR
JDF Vandersay
6 M • 17 Wkts • 3.69 Econ • 65 SR
N Vimukthi
4 M • 12 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 64.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days20,21,22,23 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Sri Lanka
Ravindra Kottahachchi
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Hemantha Boteju
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

National Super League 4-Day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
DAM321037.978
GALLE310237.371
KAN401328.103
COL311122.626
JAF30129.681
Full Table