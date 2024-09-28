Matches (21)
Galle vs Jaffna, 17th Match at Colombo, National Super League, Sep 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Colombo (RPS), September 28, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Galle FlagGalle
Jaffna FlagJaffna
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AKKY Lanka
6 M • 273 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 130.62 SR
S de Livera
8 M • 181 Runs • 25.86 Avg • 82.27 SR
KPNM Karunanayake
10 M • 342 Runs • 42.75 Avg • 68.81 SR
RK Chandraguptha
10 M • 293 Runs • 36.63 Avg • 81.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Lakshan
6 M • 13 Wkts • 3.18 Econ • 22.92 SR
DN Wellalage
7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.26 Econ • 27.75 SR
I Wijesundera
2 M • 9 Wkts • 5.05 Econ • 12.66 SR
SMKS Senarathne
4 M • 7 Wkts • 4.39 Econ • 24 SR
Playing XI
GALLE
JFNA
Player
Role
Yashodha Lanka 
Batter
Akila Dananjaya 
Bowling Allrounder
Dhananjaya Lakshan 
Batting Allrounder
Lahiru Samarakoon 
Allrounder
Shiran Fernando 
Bowler
Pasindu Sooriyabandara 
Batter
Muditha Lakshan 
Middle order Batter
Dunith Wellalage (c)
Bowler
Janishka Perera 
Top order Batter
Ravindu Rasantha 
Top order Batter
Sanoj Darshika 
Batting Allrounder
Sohan de Livera 
Wicketkeeper
Dinuka Dilshan 
Batting Allrounder
Murvin Abinash 
Bowler
Garuka Sanketh 
Bowler
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days28 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Sri Lanka
Sanjeewa Fernando
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Rasanjana Dulsiri
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Chandana Mahesh
National Super League Limited Over Tournament

TeamMWLDPTNRR
COLBO7610121.544
GALLE642080.108
JFNA632070.060
KANDY71503-1.462
DAM61502-0.793
