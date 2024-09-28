Matches (21)
Galle vs Jaffna, 17th Match at Colombo, National Super League, Sep 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Colombo (RPS), September 28, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Galle
W
W
L
W
L
Jaffna
NR
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GALLE6 M • 273 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 130.62 SR
GALLE8 M • 181 Runs • 25.86 Avg • 82.27 SR
JFNA10 M • 342 Runs • 42.75 Avg • 68.81 SR
JFNA10 M • 293 Runs • 36.63 Avg • 81.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GALLE6 M • 13 Wkts • 3.18 Econ • 22.92 SR
GALLE7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.26 Econ • 27.75 SR
JFNA2 M • 9 Wkts • 5.05 Econ • 12.66 SR
JFNA4 M • 7 Wkts • 4.39 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
GALLE
JFNA
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|28 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee