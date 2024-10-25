Matches (6)
Queensland vs South Aust, 9th Match at Brisbane, Australia 1-Day, Oct 25 2024

9th Match, Brisbane, October 25, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Queensland FlagQueensland
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Match days25 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Cartwright's heroics lift Western Australia to first victory of the season

The home side were facing the prospect of a third defeat before Cartwright and Ashton Agar iced the chase

Cartwright's heroics lift Western Australia to first victory of the season

Lance Morris sidelined by quad strain but hoping for short layoff

The fast bowler was making a careful return to play early in the season after a winter overcoming a back injury

Lance Morris sidelined by quad strain but hoping for short layoff

Murphy spins a web as Victoria hold off Queensland in a thriller

Murphy claimed 3 for 38 after Usman Khawaja posted 57, as Victoria held on despite some late batting heroics from Michael Neser

Murphy spins a web as Victoria hold off Queensland in a thriller

Renshaw fifty in vain as rain and bad light win to leave points shared

Queensland and Tasmania share the points after only 16 overs were possible due to rain and bad light, with Renshaw posting 51 off 36

Renshaw fifty in vain as rain and bad light win to leave points shared

McAndrew five-for inspires SA to stunning victory against WA

WA were 133 for 3 chasing 167 but lost 7 for 31 with McAndrew taking a career-best 5 for 40. Earlier, Bryce Jackson took the best-ever 50-over figures for WA of 6 for 31

McAndrew five-for inspires SA to stunning victory against WA
One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIC220091.190
NSW210060.160
SOA210060.040
WA31204-0.027
QLD30202-0.125
TAS20102-2.250
