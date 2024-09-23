Matches (14)
West Aust vs South Aust, 3rd Match at Sydney, Australia 1-Day, Sep 24 2024

3rd Match, Sydney, September 24, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Cricket Central, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Match days24 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Philippe century trumps Richardson five-for as NSW down WA

Josh Philippe made a stunning 139 off 119 on debut for NSW against his old side WA as the Blues held on in a thriller after Jhye Richardson took 5 for 63

Lehmann quits coaching roles with Heat and Queensland for commentary gig

Former Australian coach leaves assistant roles with a year to run on his contract for a radio commentary job with ABC Sport

Morris hopeful of early Shield return despite 'frustrating' injury issues

WA quick will play in Australia's 50-over domestic competition to start the summer but is waiting to be cleared to play red-ball cricket after a slow recovery from a back injury

Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson set for domestic returns with WA

Uncontracted trio of Behrendorff, Agar and Tye also named, while Ellis and Meredith won't play for Tasmania next week

Khawaja shifts up as Queensland opener to allow batting order stability

The Australia Test opener will take on the same role for his state in his first season since being replaced as captain having previously batted at No. 4

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
NSW110040.160
WA10100-0.160
QLD------
SOA------
TAS------
VIC------
Full Table