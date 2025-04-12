Matches (22)
Zalmi vs Gladiators, 2nd Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Rawalpindi, April 12, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators FlagQuetta Gladiators
Tomorrow
10:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Babar Azam
10 M • 501 Runs • 55.67 Avg • 140.33 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 303 Runs • 30.3 Avg • 156.99 SR
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 323 Runs • 35.89 Avg • 141.66 SR
Khawaja Nafay
10 M • 182 Runs • 22.75 Avg • 121.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Saim Ayub
8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.9 Econ • 15.75 SR
Arif Yaqoob
5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.88 Econ • 12 SR
Abrar Ahmed
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 15 SR
AJ Hosein
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 16 SR
Squad
PZ
QG
Player
Role
Abdul Samad 
Top order Batter
Ahmed Daniyal 
Bowler
Ali Raza 
Bowler
Arif Yaqoob 
Bowler
Babar Azam 
Batter
Max Bryant 
Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maaz Sadaqat 
Batting Allrounder
Mehran Mumtaz 
Bowler
Mohammad Ali 
Bowler
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nahid Rana 
Bowler
Najibullah Zadran 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days12 April 2025 - day (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League News

Corbin Bosch banned from PSL for one year for withdrawing from 2025 season

South Africa allrounder switched to Mumbai Indians in IPL after being diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025

Will Islamabad United defend their title? Can Multan Sultans go one better?

Quetta Gladiators have a strong top order as well as bowling, but new captain Saud Shakeel is untested

PSL in numbers: Peshawar's unique feat, Shaheen's first-over strikes, and Usman's tons

A look at the key records from the nine seasons so far, with the tenth edition upon us

PSL@10: The purest and least problematic fun to be had in Pakistan

The league has morphed into a mature, austere version that suits it better than the glamour and grandeur it initially aimed for

Can Karachi end playoffs jinx, and will spin issues cost Lahore?

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, have an impressive-looking top order, but are short of fast-bowling pedigree

