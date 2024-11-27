Matches (16)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA vs SL (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WBBL (1)
Central D vs Wellington, 9th Match at Napier, Plunket Shield, Nov 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Napier, November 28 - December 01, 2024, Plunket Shield
What will be the toss result?
CD Win & Bat
WELL Win & Bat
CD Win & Bowl
WELL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Central D
D
L
W
W
L
Wellington
D
W
D
L
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:25
Match details
|McLean Park, Napier
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28,29,30 November, 1 December 2024 - day (4-day match)
Plunket Shield News
Back after injury layoff, Williamson hits 60 in his first Plunket Shield game since 2019
He warmed-up for the Tests against England by scoring 60 for Northern Districts against Auckland
Williamson lauds Southee's longevity amid NZ's changing of the guard
The pair will turn out together for Northern Districts this week ahead of the Test series against England