Matches (20)
IPL (4)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
T20 QUAD (in Cyprus) (2)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
Zim Academy vs Scotland, Tour Match at Harare, ZIM vs SCOT, Apr 19 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Tour Match, Harare, April 19, 2025, Scotland tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
(19/19 ov) 105/6
(15/19 ov, T:106) 106/3
Scotland won by 7 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Zimbabwe Cricket Academy • 105/6(19 overs)
19 (26)
2/11 (4)
18 (19)
1/15 (3)
Scotland • 106/3(15 overs)
32* (37)
1/22 (4)
27 (19)
1/17 (2)
end of over 157 runs
SCOT: 106/3CRR: 7.06
Matthew Cross32 (37b 1x4)
Michael Leask2 (4b)
Wishnanzy Chapfombo 4-0-22-1
Ronak Patel 2-0-18-1
14.6
1
Chapfombo to Cross, 1 run
14.5
•
Chapfombo to Cross, no run
14.4
4
Chapfombo to Cross, FOUR runs
14.3
1
Chapfombo to Leask, 1 run
14.2
•
Chapfombo to Leask, no run
14.1
1
Chapfombo to Cross, 1 run
end of over 1412 runs • 1 wicket
SCOT: 99/3CRR: 7.07 • RRR: 1.16
Matthew Cross26 (33b)
Michael Leask1 (2b)
Ronak Patel 2-0-18-1
Wishnanzy Chapfombo 3-0-15-1
13.6
1
Patel to Cross, 1 run
13.5
1
Patel to Leask, 1 run
13.4
•
Patel to Leask, no run
13.3
W
Patel to McCreath, OUT
Finlay McCreath c Kamwemba b Patel 18 (17b 1x4 1x6 17m) SR: 105.88
13.2
4
Patel to McCreath, FOUR runs
13.1
6
Patel to McCreath, SIX runs
end of over 134 runs
SCOT: 87/2CRR: 6.69 • RRR: 2.71
Finlay McCreath8 (14b)
Matthew Cross25 (32b)
Wishnanzy Chapfombo 3-0-15-1
Ronak Patel 1-0-6-0
12.6
1
Chapfombo to McCreath, 1 run
12.5
•
Chapfombo to McCreath, no run
12.4
1
Chapfombo to Cross, 1 run
12.3
1
Chapfombo to McCreath, 1 run
12.2
•
Chapfombo to McCreath, no run
12.1
1
Chapfombo to Cross, 1 run
end of over 126 runs
SCOT: 83/2CRR: 6.91 • RRR: 2.87
Finlay McCreath6 (10b)
Matthew Cross23 (30b)
Ronak Patel 1-0-6-0
Victor Chirwa 4-0-20-0
11.6
•
Patel to McCreath, no run
11.5
1
Patel to Cross, 1 run
Match details
|Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
|Toss
|Scotland, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Players per side
|Zimbabwe Cricket Academy 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Scotland 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Match days
|19 April 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Scotland Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|32
|37
|bowled
|26
|13
|caught
|27
|19
|caught
|18
|17
|not out
|2
|4
|Extras
|(w 1)
|Total
|106(3 wkts; 15 ovs)
<1 / 2>