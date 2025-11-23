Matches (13)
13th Match (D/N), Brisbane, November 22 - 25, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Renshaw keeps name in Test frame with third century

The opener made a timely hundred against the pink ball following Usman Khawaja's fitness problems in the first Ashes Test

AAP
23-Nov-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Matt Renshaw made a century against the pink ball, Queensland vs Victoria, Sheffield Shield, Gabba, November 23, 2025

Matt Renshaw made a century against the pink ball  •  Getty Images

Queensland 352 for 7 (Renshaw 112) lead Victoria 318 for 9 dec by 34 runs
Matt Renshaw's golden summer continued with a magnificent 112 in front of Australia selector Tony Dodemaide at the Gabba.
His innings drove Queensland to 352 for 7 at stumps on day two of the top-of-the-table Sheffield Shield clash after Victoria had declared late on the opening day.
Renshaw had made scores of 128, 29, 101 and 51 in the Shield before Sunday's knock. He also had a consistent ODI series against India which included an accomplished 56 in Sydney.
Runs are runs and Renshaw has filled his cup with them. The 29-year-old doesn't have to do anything more to convince Australia selectors that he is ready for a return to the Test arena. All he needs is an opportunity.
"I'm just keeping it really simple and having a lot of fun out there and having good intent," Renshaw told AAP. "It's been a good start and hopefully it amounts to something at the end of March. I will keep trying to put in performances to help win games for Queensland. I'm just concentrating on what I can control and that is trying to do my job for the team."
There is doubt over who will open in the second Test of the Ashes series at the Gabba, which starts on Thursday-week.
Usman Khawaja's back spasms in the first Test have put him in some doubt while Travis Head's blistering century as opener has also put him in the frame to stay at the top of the order alongside Perth debutant Jake Weatherald.
Renshaw now has 421 Shield runs for the summer, putting him on top of the aggregate list with 19 runs more than Marnus Labuschagne.
He was patient early in his innings against Victoria before finding a more aggressive tempo and his drives down the ground were exquisite. Once Renshaw reached his half-century the runs started to flow all around the ground.
He brought up his century with a controlled cut for three off spinner Todd Murphy. A healthy contingent at the Vulture St end of the ground gave him a rapturous reception, realising what a vital innings it was in the context of the summer.
His stay ended when he nicked a delivery that just moved away from Fergus O'Neill, who toiled manfully all day with his tight lines.
Renshaw received solid support from Angus Lovell in an 88-run opening stand and Hugh Weibgen.
Former Australia Under-19 captain Weibgen, playing his second Shield match, looks a promising prospect with his classy strokeplay and composure. The tall 21-year-old will play for the Prime Minister's XI against an England XI in a two-day, pink-ball match that starts on November 29 in Canberra.
He was caught in a juggling effort by Mitchell Perry trying to loft Murphy over the long-on boundary.
Lachie Hearne (47) continued the momentum until he was brilliantly caught on the deep midwicket boundary by Campbell Kellaway.
Queensland Innings
Player NameRB
MT Renshaw
caught112192
ACI Lovell
caught40105
J Clayton
bowled1725
HD Weibgen
caught3886
LD Hearne
caught4781
JJ Peirson
lbw2747
XC Bartlett
not out2735
ST Geyer
caught1222
GS Sandhu
not out729
Extras(b 10, lb 11, nb 4)
Total352(7 wkts; 103 ovs)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC440031.74
QLD411217.58
WA412112.31
NSW412112.25
SOA412111.9
TAS41219.92
Full Table