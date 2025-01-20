Matches (21)
PAK vs WI (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
ILT20 (4)
SA20 (3)
BBL (3)
Women's U19 T20 WC (6)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
Wellington vs Auckland, 20th Match at Wellington, Super Smash, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (D/N), Wellington, January 20, 2025, Super Smash
What will be the toss result?
WELL Win & Bat
AUCK Win & Bat
WELL Win & Bowl
AUCK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Wellington
L
W
L
L
W
Auckland
NR
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WELL5 M • 313 Runs • 78.25 Avg • 154.18 SR
WELL10 M • 291 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 133.48 SR
AUCK10 M • 205 Runs • 34.17 Avg • 125 SR
AUCK10 M • 177 Runs • 22.13 Avg • 118 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WELL10 M • 15 Wkts • 8 Econ • 14.8 SR
WELL10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 22 SR
AUCK9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 12.37 SR
AUCK8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 11.69 SR
Squad
WELL
AUCK
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)