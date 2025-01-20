Matches (21)
Wellington vs Auckland, 20th Match at Wellington, Super Smash, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match (D/N), Wellington, January 20, 2025, Super Smash
Wellington FlagWellington
Auckland FlagAuckland
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TB Robinson
5 M • 313 Runs • 78.25 Avg • 154.18 SR
NF Kelly
10 M • 291 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 133.48 SR
CD Fletcher
10 M • 205 Runs • 34.17 Avg • 125 SR
SM Solia
10 M • 177 Runs • 22.13 Avg • 118 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LV van Beek
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8 Econ • 14.8 SR
PF Younghusband
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 22 SR
DK Ferns
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 12.37 SR
J McKenzie
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 11.69 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match days20 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTAGO843180.545
CD752160.162
ND53114-0.267
WELL52380.045
AUCK6138-0.851
CANT5144-0.094
