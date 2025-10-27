Matches (24)
Renegades vs ACT Women, 18th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Sydney, October 27, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
What will be the toss result?
MR-W Win & Bat
ACTW Win & Bat
MR-W Win & Bowl
ACTW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
W
W
L
W
W
ACT Women
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W10 M • 186 Runs • 31 Avg • 130.06 SR
MR-W9 M • 179 Runs • 22.38 Avg • 117.76 SR
ACTW7 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 125.43 SR
ACTW7 M • 137 Runs • 22.83 Avg • 123.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.79 Econ • 14.25 SR
MR-W8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 15.75 SR
ACTW7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 11.75 SR
ACTW7 M • 7 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 22.28 SR
Playing XI
MR-W
ACTW
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Blacktown Olympic Park No 2 Oval, Sydney
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|27 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee