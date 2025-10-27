Matches (24)
Renegades vs ACT Women, 18th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Sydney, October 27, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women

#3

Australian Capital Territory Women FlagAustralian Capital Territory Women

#7

Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Melbourne Renegades WomenMelbourne Renegades Women
321041.122
7
Australian Capital Territory WomenAustralian Capital Territory Women
31202-0.180
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Faltum
10 M • 186 Runs • 31 Avg • 130.06 SR
CA Webb
9 M • 179 Runs • 22.38 Avg • 117.76 SR
CM Leeson
7 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 125.43 SR
AS Wikman
7 M • 137 Runs • 22.83 Avg • 123.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SJ Coyte
8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.79 Econ • 14.25 SR
C Bekker
8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 15.75 SR
GJ Dignam
7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 11.75 SR
HL Ferling
7 M • 7 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 22.28 SR
Playing XI
Match details
Blacktown Olympic Park No 2 Oval, Sydney
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days27 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Elsie Bradford
Australia
Jeff Egan
Match Referee
Australia
Joanne Broadbent
