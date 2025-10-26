Matches (24)
Women's World Cup (2)
BAN vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Scorchers vs Stars, 17th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Sydney, October 27, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
What will be the toss result?
PS-W Win & Bat
MS-W Win & Bat
PS-W Win & Bowl
MS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
T
L
W
L
W
Stars
L
A
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W10 M • 130 Runs • 14.44 Avg • 99.23 SR
PS-W6 M • 114 Runs • 28.5 Avg • 120 SR
MS-W10 M • 201 Runs • 20.1 Avg • 116.86 SR
MS-W4 M • 97 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 119.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.79 Econ • 19.8 SR
PS-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 21.5 SR
MS-W3 M • 5 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12.4 SR
MS-W10 M • 5 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 34 SR
Playing XI
PS-W
MS-W
Player
Role
|Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Blacktown Olympic Park No 2 Oval, Sydney
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|27 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee