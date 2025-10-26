Matches (24)
Women's World Cup (2)
BAN vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Scorchers vs Stars, 17th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Sydney, October 27, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women

#5

Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women

#9

Today, 11:00 PM
4h:53m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
Perth Scorchers WomenPerth Scorchers Women
32104-0.194
9
Melbourne Stars WomenMelbourne Stars Women
30300-1.460
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MC Hinkley
10 M • 130 Runs • 14.44 Avg • 99.23 SR
M Darke
6 M • 114 Runs • 28.5 Avg • 120 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 201 Runs • 20.1 Avg • 116.86 SR
SK Moloney
4 M • 97 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 119.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CC Ainsworth
9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.79 Econ • 19.8 SR
AL Edgar
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 21.5 SR
SK Moloney
3 M • 5 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12.4 SR
SF Day
10 M • 5 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 34 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Blacktown Olympic Park No 2 Oval, Sydney
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days27 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Patrick Jackson
Australia
Scolyer
Match Referee
Australia
Joanne Broadbent
T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W43160.910
BH-W43160.849
MR-W32141.122
SS-W4224-0.159
PS-W3214-0.194
ST-W4224-0.394
ACTW3122-0.180
AS-W4132-0.619
MS-W3030-1.460
