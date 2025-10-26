Matches (24)
Strikers vs Thunder, 14th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
14th Match, Sydney, October 26, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
165/5
(18.3/20 ov, T:166) 166/2
Thunder won by 8 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
What will be the toss result?
ST-W Win & Bat
41%
AS-W Win & Bat
27%
ST-W Win & Bowl
14%
AS-W Win & Bowl
19%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Adelaide Strikers Women • 165/5(20 overs)
103* (66)
2/36 (4)
14 (13)
1/19 (4)
Sydney Thunder Women • 166/2(18.3 overs)
71 (48)
1/29 (4)
63* (40)
1/39 (4)
18.3
1
Barsby to Laura Harris, 1 run
18.2
•
Barsby to Laura Harris, no run
18.2
1w
Barsby to Laura Harris, 1 wide
18.1
•
Barsby to Laura Harris, no run
end of over 1812 runs
ST-W: 164/2CRR: 9.11 • RRR: 1.00
Laura Harris13 (7b 1x4 1x6)
Anika Learoyd63 (40b 6x4 2x6)
Isabella Malgioglio 4-0-39-1
Matilda Maitland 2-0-12-0
17.6
1
Malgioglio to Laura Harris, 1 run
17.5
4
Malgioglio to Laura Harris, FOUR runs
17.4
1
Malgioglio to Learoyd, 1 run
17.3
4
Malgioglio to Learoyd, FOUR runs
17.2
1
Malgioglio to Laura Harris, 1 run
17.1
1
Malgioglio to Learoyd, 1 run
end of over 178 runs
ST-W: 152/2CRR: 8.94 • RRR: 4.66
Anika Learoyd57 (37b 5x4 2x6)
Laura Harris7 (4b 1x6)
Matilda Maitland 2-0-12-0
Amanda-Jade Wellington 3-0-37-0
16.6
1
Maitland to Learoyd, 1 run
16.5
•
Maitland to Learoyd, no run
16.4
1
Maitland to Laura Harris, 1 run
16.3
6
Maitland to Laura Harris, SIX runs
16.2
•
Maitland to Laura Harris, no run
16.1
•
Maitland to Laura Harris, no run
end of over 1621 runs
ST-W: 144/2CRR: 9.00 • RRR: 5.50
Anika Learoyd56 (35b 5x4 2x6)
Laura Harris0 (0b)
Amanda-Jade Wellington 3-0-37-0
Ella Wilson 4-0-29-1
15.6
•
Wellington to Learoyd, no run
15.5
6
Wellington to Learoyd, SIX runs
15.4
4
Wellington to Learoyd, FOUR runs
15.3
6
Wellington to Learoyd, SIX runs
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Toss
|Sydney Thunder Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|26 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Sydney Thunder Women 2, Adelaide Strikers Women 0
Thunder Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|71
|48
|bowled
|10
|13
|not out
|63
|40
|not out
|14
|10
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 5)
|Total
|166(2 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>