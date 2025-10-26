Matches (24)
Women's World Cup (2)
BAN vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Strikers vs Thunder, 14th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
14th Match, Sydney, October 26, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women

#8

165/5
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women

#6

(18.3/20 ov, T:166) 166/2

Thunder won by 8 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
103* (66)
madeline-penna
Scorecard summary
Adelaide Strikers Women 165/5(20 overs)
Madeline Penna
103* (66)
Alex Mavros
2/36 (4)
Ellie Johnston
14 (13)
Samantha Bates
1/19 (4)
Sydney Thunder Women 166/2(18.3 overs)
Tahlia Wilson
71 (48)
Ella Wilson
1/29 (4)
Anika Learoyd
63* (40)
Isabella Malgioglio
1/39 (4)
18.3
1
Barsby to Laura Harris, 1 run
18.2
Barsby to Laura Harris, no run
18.2
1w
Barsby to Laura Harris, 1 wide
18.1
Barsby to Laura Harris, no run
end of over 1812 runs
ST-W: 164/2CRR: 9.11 RRR: 1.00
Laura Harris13 (7b 1x4 1x6)
Anika Learoyd63 (40b 6x4 2x6)
Isabella Malgioglio 4-0-39-1
Matilda Maitland 2-0-12-0
17.6
1
Malgioglio to Laura Harris, 1 run
17.5
4
Malgioglio to Laura Harris, FOUR runs
17.4
1
Malgioglio to Learoyd, 1 run
17.3
4
Malgioglio to Learoyd, FOUR runs
17.2
1
Malgioglio to Laura Harris, 1 run
17.1
1
Malgioglio to Learoyd, 1 run
end of over 178 runs
ST-W: 152/2CRR: 8.94 RRR: 4.66
Anika Learoyd57 (37b 5x4 2x6)
Laura Harris7 (4b 1x6)
Matilda Maitland 2-0-12-0
Amanda-Jade Wellington 3-0-37-0
16.6
1
Maitland to Learoyd, 1 run
16.5
Maitland to Learoyd, no run
16.4
1
Maitland to Laura Harris, 1 run
16.3
6
Maitland to Laura Harris, SIX runs
16.2
Maitland to Laura Harris, no run
16.1
Maitland to Laura Harris, no run
end of over 1621 runs
ST-W: 144/2CRR: 9.00 RRR: 5.50
Anika Learoyd56 (35b 5x4 2x6)
Laura Harris0 (0b)
Amanda-Jade Wellington 3-0-37-0
Ella Wilson 4-0-29-1
15.6
Wellington to Learoyd, no run
15.5
6
Wellington to Learoyd, SIX runs
15.4
4
Wellington to Learoyd, FOUR runs
15.3
6
Wellington to Learoyd, SIX runs
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
TossSydney Thunder Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Strikers
Madeline Penna
Match days26 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Elizabeth O’Dwyer
Australia
Patrick Jackson
Match Referee
Australia
Joanne Broadbent
PointsSydney Thunder Women 2, Adelaide Strikers Women 0
Thunder Innings
Player NameRB
TB Wilson
caught7148
O Maxwell
bowled1013
AB Learoyd
not out6340
L Harris
not out1410
Extras(lb 3, w 5)
Total166(2 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W43160.910
BH-W43160.849
MR-W32141.122
SS-W4224-0.159
PS-W3214-0.194
ST-W4224-0.394
ACTW3122-0.180
AS-W4132-0.619
MS-W3030-1.460
Full Table