Renegades vs Sixers, 16th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
16th Match, North Sydney, October 26, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
(16/16 ov) 163/6
(15.2/16 ov, T:164) 131
Renegades won by 32 runs
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Melbourne Renegades Women • 163/6(16 overs)
52 (38)
2/23 (3)
30 (17)
1/28 (3)
Sydney Sixers Women • 131/10(15.2 overs)
38* (21)
3/19 (3)
29 (20)
2/22 (3)
15.2
1W
Samuel to Bray, 1 run, OUT
Frankie Nicklin run out (Coyte) 4 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 57.14
15.1
1
Samuel to Nicklin, 1 run
end of over 153 runs
SS-W: 129/9CRR: 8.60 • RRR: 35.00
Frankie Nicklin3 (6b)
Caoimhe Bray37 (20b 2x4 2x6)
Tess Flintoff 4-0-32-1
Charis Bekker 3-0-19-3
14.6
1
Flintoff to Nicklin, 1 run
14.5
1
Flintoff to Bray, 1 run
14.4
•
Flintoff to Bray, no run
14.3
1b
Flintoff to Nicklin, 1 bye
14.2
•
Flintoff to Nicklin, no run
14.1
•
Flintoff to Nicklin, no run
end of over 1411 runs • 1 wicket
SS-W: 126/9CRR: 9.00 • RRR: 19.00
Caoimhe Bray36 (18b 2x4 2x6)
Frankie Nicklin2 (2b)
Charis Bekker 3-0-19-3
Sarah Coyte 3-0-22-2
13.6
6
Bekker to Bray, SIX runs
13.5
1
Bekker to Nicklin, 1 run
13.4
1
Bekker to Bray, 1 run
13.3
2
Bekker to Bray, 2 runs
13.2
1
Bekker to Nicklin, 1 run
13.1
W
Bekker to Sippel, OUT
Courtney Grace Sippel c Webb b Bekker 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
end of over 1310 runs • 2 wickets
SS-W: 115/8CRR: 8.84 • RRR: 16.33
Caoimhe Bray27 (15b 2x4 1x6)
Courtney Grace Sippel0 (0b)
Sarah Coyte 3-0-22-2
Tess Flintoff 3-0-30-1
12.6
6
Coyte to Bray, SIX runs
12.5
2
Coyte to Bray, 2 runs
12.4
W
Coyte to Moore, OUT
Claire Moore run out (Coyte) 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
12.3
1
Coyte to Bray, 1 run
12.2
1
Coyte to Moore, 1 run
12.1
W
Coyte to Brown, OUT
Maitlan Brown b Coyte 11 (7b 2x4 0x6) SR: 157.14
Match details
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Toss
|Sydney Sixers Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|26 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Melbourne Renegades Women 2, Sydney Sixers Women 0
Sixers Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|19
|14
|caught
|29
|20
|run out
|15
|14
|caught
|0
|1
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|6
|4
|not out
|38
|21
|bowled
|11
|7
|run out
|1
|2
|caught
|0
|1
|run out
|4
|7
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 6, w 1)
|Total
|131(10 wkts; 15.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>