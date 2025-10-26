Matches (24)
Women's World Cup (2)
BAN vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Renegades vs Sixers, 16th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
16th Match, North Sydney, October 26, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women

#3

(16/16 ov) 163/6
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women

#4

(15.2/16 ov, T:164) 131

Renegades won by 32 runs

Player Of The Match
52 (38)
nicole-faltum
Scorecard summary
Melbourne Renegades Women 163/6(16 overs)
Nicole Faltum
52 (38)
Courtney Grace Sippel
2/23 (3)
Naomi Stalenberg
30 (17)
Caoimhe Bray
1/28 (3)
Sydney Sixers Women 131/10(15.2 overs)
Caoimhe Bray
38* (21)
Charis Bekker
3/19 (3)
Kate Pelle
29 (20)
Sarah Coyte
2/22 (3)
15.2
1W
Samuel to Bray, 1 run, OUT
Frankie Nicklin run out (Coyte) 4 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 57.14
15.1
1
Samuel to Nicklin, 1 run
end of over 153 runs
SS-W: 129/9CRR: 8.60 RRR: 35.00
Frankie Nicklin3 (6b)
Caoimhe Bray37 (20b 2x4 2x6)
Tess Flintoff 4-0-32-1
Charis Bekker 3-0-19-3
14.6
1
Flintoff to Nicklin, 1 run
14.5
1
Flintoff to Bray, 1 run
14.4
Flintoff to Bray, no run
14.3
1b
Flintoff to Nicklin, 1 bye
14.2
Flintoff to Nicklin, no run
14.1
Flintoff to Nicklin, no run
end of over 1411 runs • 1 wicket
SS-W: 126/9CRR: 9.00 RRR: 19.00
Caoimhe Bray36 (18b 2x4 2x6)
Frankie Nicklin2 (2b)
Charis Bekker 3-0-19-3
Sarah Coyte 3-0-22-2
13.6
6
Bekker to Bray, SIX runs
13.5
1
Bekker to Nicklin, 1 run
13.4
1
Bekker to Bray, 1 run
13.3
2
Bekker to Bray, 2 runs
13.2
1
Bekker to Nicklin, 1 run
13.1
W
Bekker to Sippel, OUT
Courtney Grace Sippel c Webb b Bekker 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
end of over 1310 runs • 2 wickets
SS-W: 115/8CRR: 8.84 RRR: 16.33
Caoimhe Bray27 (15b 2x4 1x6)
Courtney Grace Sippel0 (0b)
Sarah Coyte 3-0-22-2
Tess Flintoff 3-0-30-1
12.6
6
Coyte to Bray, SIX runs
12.5
2
Coyte to Bray, 2 runs
12.4
W
Coyte to Moore, OUT
Claire Moore run out (Coyte) 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
12.3
1
Coyte to Bray, 1 run
12.2
1
Coyte to Moore, 1 run
12.1
W
Coyte to Brown, OUT
Maitlan Brown b Coyte 11 (7b 2x4 0x6) SR: 157.14
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
TossSydney Sixers Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Renegades
Nicole Faltum
Match days26 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Jeff Egan
Australia
Scolyer
Match Referee
Australia
Janine Stainer
PointsMelbourne Renegades Women 2, Sydney Sixers Women 0
Sixers Innings
Player NameRB
Elsa Hunter
caught1914
KM Pelle
caught2920
E Manix-Geeves
run out1514
L Kua
caught01
EA Burns
bowled01
M Carmichael
caught64
C Bray
not out3821
M Brown
bowled117
CF Moore
run out12
CG Sippel
caught01
F Nicklin
run out47
Extras(b 1, lb 6, w 1)
Total131(10 wkts; 15.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W43160.910
BH-W43160.849
MR-W32141.122
SS-W4224-0.159
PS-W3214-0.194
ST-W4224-0.394
ACTW3122-0.180
AS-W4132-0.619
MS-W3030-1.460
Full Table