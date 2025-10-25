Matches (24)
Scorchers vs ACT Women, 13th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
13th Match, Sydney, October 26, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
Scorecard summary
Perth Scorchers Women • 128/10(19.4 overs)
29 (27)
3/14 (2.4)
28 (20)
3/26 (4)
Australian Capital Territory Women • 91/6(14.2 overs)
26 (31)
2/14 (3.2)
23 (16)
2/17 (3)
14.2
1
Edgar to Lyons, 1 run
14.1
W
Edgar to Ferling, OUT
Holly Ferling b Edgar 3 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100
end of over 1411 runs • 1 wicket
ACTW: 90/5CRR: 6.42 • RRR: 6.50
Zoe Cooke7 (7b)
Holly Ferling3 (2b)
Lilly Mills 3-0-17-2
Amy Edgar 3-1-13-1
13.6
2
Mills to Cooke, 2 runs
13.5
1
Mills to Ferling, 1 run
13.4
2
Mills to Ferling, 2 runs
13.3
W
Mills to Wikman, OUT
Annie Wikman b Mills 23 (16b 2x4 0x6) SR: 143.75
13.2
2
Mills to Wikman, 2 runs
13.1
4
Mills to Wikman, FOUR runs
end of over 139 runs
ACTW: 79/4CRR: 6.07 • RRR: 7.14
Zoe Cooke5 (6b)
Annie Wikman17 (13b 1x4)
Amy Edgar 3-1-13-1
Rebecca McGrath 1-0-3-1
12.6
•
Edgar to Cooke, no run
12.5
2
Edgar to Cooke, 2 runs
12.4
•
Edgar to Cooke, no run
12.3
2
Edgar to Cooke, 2 runs
12.2
1
Edgar to Wikman, 1 run
12.1
4
Edgar to Wikman, FOUR runs
end of over 123 runs • 1 wicket
ACTW: 70/4CRR: 5.83 • RRR: 7.37
Zoe Cooke1 (2b)
Annie Wikman12 (11b)
Rebecca McGrath 1-0-3-1
Shay Manolini 3-0-13-0
11.6
•
McGrath to Cooke, no run
11.5
1
McGrath to Wikman, 1 run
11.4
1
McGrath to Cooke, 1 run
11.3
W
McGrath to Carroll, OUT
Rachel Carroll st †Darke b McGrath 5 (7b 1x4 0x6) SR: 71.42
11.2
•
McGrath to Carroll, no run
11.1
1
McGrath to Wikman, 1 run
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Toss
|Australian Capital Territory Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|26 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Perth Scorchers Women 2, Australian Capital Territory Women 0
ACT Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|26
|31
|bowled
|19
|17
|stumped
|2
|5
|bowled
|23
|16
|stumped
|5
|7
|not out
|7
|7
|bowled
|3
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 2, nb 1, w 2)
|Total
|91(6 wkts; 14.2 ovs)
