Scorchers vs ACT Women, 13th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
13th Match, Sydney, October 26, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
Scorchers FlagScorchers

#5

128
ACT Women FlagACT Women

#7

(14.2/14.2 ov, T:96) 91/6

Scorchers won by 4 runs (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
Amy Edgar
, PS-W
2/14
amy-edgar
Scorecard summary
Perth Scorchers Women 128/10(19.4 overs)
Paige Scholfield
29 (27)
Zoe Cooke
3/14 (2.4)
Katie Mack
28 (20)
Grace Dignam
3/26 (4)
Australian Capital Territory Women 91/6(14.2 overs)
Olivia Porter
26 (31)
Amy Edgar
2/14 (3.2)
Annie Wikman
23 (16)
Lilly Mills
2/17 (3)
14.2
1
Edgar to Lyons, 1 run
14.1
W
Edgar to Ferling, OUT
Holly Ferling b Edgar 3 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100
end of over 1411 runs • 1 wicket
ACTW: 90/5CRR: 6.42 RRR: 6.50
Zoe Cooke7 (7b)
Holly Ferling3 (2b)
Lilly Mills 3-0-17-2
Amy Edgar 3-1-13-1
13.6
2
Mills to Cooke, 2 runs
13.5
1
Mills to Ferling, 1 run
13.4
2
Mills to Ferling, 2 runs
13.3
W
Mills to Wikman, OUT
Annie Wikman b Mills 23 (16b 2x4 0x6) SR: 143.75
13.2
2
Mills to Wikman, 2 runs
13.1
4
Mills to Wikman, FOUR runs
end of over 139 runs
ACTW: 79/4CRR: 6.07 RRR: 7.14
Zoe Cooke5 (6b)
Annie Wikman17 (13b 1x4)
Amy Edgar 3-1-13-1
Rebecca McGrath 1-0-3-1
12.6
Edgar to Cooke, no run
12.5
2
Edgar to Cooke, 2 runs
12.4
Edgar to Cooke, no run
12.3
2
Edgar to Cooke, 2 runs
12.2
1
Edgar to Wikman, 1 run
12.1
4
Edgar to Wikman, FOUR runs
end of over 123 runs • 1 wicket
ACTW: 70/4CRR: 5.83 RRR: 7.37
Zoe Cooke1 (2b)
Annie Wikman12 (11b)
Rebecca McGrath 1-0-3-1
Shay Manolini 3-0-13-0
11.6
McGrath to Cooke, no run
11.5
1
McGrath to Wikman, 1 run
11.4
1
McGrath to Cooke, 1 run
11.3
W
McGrath to Carroll, OUT
Rachel Carroll st †Darke b McGrath 5 (7b 1x4 0x6) SR: 71.42
11.2
McGrath to Carroll, no run
11.1
1
McGrath to Wikman, 1 run
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
TossAustralian Capital Territory Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Scorchers
Amy Edgar
Match days26 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Elsie Bradford
Australia
Patrick Jackson
Match Referee
Australia
Joanne Broadbent
PointsPerth Scorchers Women 2, Australian Capital Territory Women 0
ACT Women Innings
Player NameRB
OK Porter
caught2631
CM Leeson
bowled1917
PA Bowdler
stumped25
AS Wikman
bowled2316
R Carroll
stumped57
ZE Cooke
not out77
HL Ferling
bowled33
G Lyons
not out11
Extras(b 2, nb 1, w 2)
Total91(6 wkts; 14.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W43160.910
BH-W43160.849
MR-W32141.122
SS-W4224-0.159
PS-W3214-0.194
ST-W4224-0.394
ACTW3122-0.180
AS-W4132-0.619
MS-W3030-1.460
