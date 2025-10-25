Matches (24)
Heat vs Hurricanes, 15th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
15th Match, North Sydney, October 26, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
128
(15.2/20 ov, T:129) 130/2
Hurricanes won by 8 wickets (with 28 balls remaining)
Scorecard summary
Brisbane Heat Women • 128/10(18.2 overs)
28 (24)
3/25 (4)
27 (25)
2/16 (3.2)
Hobart Hurricanes Women • 130/2(15.2 overs)
62* (46)
1/16 (2)
36* (23)
1/17 (2)
15.2
4
Ginger to Villani, FOUR runs
15.1
1lb
Ginger to Carey, 1 leg bye
end of over 1513 runs
HH-W: 125/2CRR: 8.33 • RRR: 0.80
Nicola Carey62 (45b 11x4)
Elyse Villani32 (22b 3x4 2x6)
Clodagh Ryall 2-0-15-0
Nicola Hancock 2-0-25-0
14.6
1
Ryall to Carey, 1 run
14.5
4
Ryall to Carey, FOUR runs
14.4
1
Ryall to Villani, 1 run
14.3
6
Ryall to Villani, SIX runs
14.2
1
Ryall to Carey, 1 run
14.1
•
Ryall to Carey, no run
end of over 1419 runs
HH-W: 112/2CRR: 8.00 • RRR: 2.83
Elyse Villani25 (20b 3x4 1x6)
Nicola Carey56 (41b 10x4)
Nicola Hancock 2-0-25-0
Lucy Hamilton 3-0-32-0
13.6
•
Hancock to Villani, no run
13.5
6
Hancock to Villani, SIX runs
13.4
4
Hancock to Villani, FOUR runs
13.3
4
Hancock to Villani, FOUR runs
13.2
1
Hancock to Carey, 1 run
13.1
4
Hancock to Carey, FOUR runs
end of over 1314 runs
HH-W: 93/2CRR: 7.15 • RRR: 5.14
Nicola Carey51 (39b 9x4)
Elyse Villani11 (16b 1x4)
Lucy Hamilton 3-0-32-0
Sianna Ginger 3-0-8-0
12.6
1
Hamilton to Carey, 1 run
12.5
4
Hamilton to Carey, FOUR runs
12.4
4
Hamilton to Carey, FOUR runs
12.3
4
Hamilton to Carey, FOUR runs
12.2
1
Hamilton to Villani, 1 run
12.1
•
Hamilton to Villani, no run
Match details
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Toss
|Brisbane Heat Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|26 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Hobart Hurricanes Women 2, Brisbane Heat Women 0
Hurricanes Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|18
|18
|bowled
|2
|5
|not out
|62
|46
|not out
|36
|23
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 3, w 5)
|Total
|130(2 wkts; 15.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>