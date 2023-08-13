Matches (23)
WI v IND (2)
Men's Hundred (3)
LPL (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (4)
One-Day Cup (8)
RESULT
16th Match, Lord's, August 12, 2023, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)
195/4
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)
(100 balls, T:196) 193/5

Spirit won by 2 runs

Player Of The Match
93 (49)
dan-lawrence
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Report

Lawrence 93 trumps Root's 72* as Spirit hold on in thriller against Rockets

Defending champions beaten again as they fall to two-run defeat in high-scoring contest

Amal Fagbohun
12-Aug-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Dan Lawrence scored a 49-ball 93&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;ECB via Getty Images

Dan Lawrence scored a 49-ball 93  •  ECB via Getty Images

London Spirit 195 for 4 (Lawrence 93) beat Trent Rockets 193 for 5 (Root 72*) by two runs
Dan Lawrence hammered the highest score of the Men's Hundred so far and set up London Spirit's first victory of the competition as they scraped past holders Trent Rockets by two runs in a tense finish at Lord's.
The Spirit captain hit 93 from 49 balls, including an impressive 10 fours and three sixes as the home side amassed 195 for 4, their best ever total in the tournament, after being put in to bat.
Joe Root, who hit an unbeaten 72 from 35, almost pulled off an astonishing late fightback with some big hitting, as Daniel Sams struck a flurry of boundaries to leave the Rockets needing 13 off the last five balls. But Spirit seamer Nathan Ellis kept his cool to dismiss Sams for 32 from 11 as the visitors fell just short on 193 for 5.
Having won the toss, Rockets decided to field and although Sam Cook struck with his first ball by having Adam Rossington caught at long-off, Zak Crawley gave Spirit a blistering start as they raced to 47 for 1 in the powerplay.
Crawley produced a number of powerful shots, including the first six of the game as he deposited Sams over deep square leg. Lawrence also cleared the rope with six off Ish Sodhi, but the legspinner then made the breakthrough as Crawley was taken at long-off for 30 from 15. Sodhi also picked up the wicket of Mathew Wade, with Sams diving to take a well-judged diving catch in the deep.
Lawrence, having just slammed the spinner for six, then advanced to his half-century from 33 by driving Sams to the point boundary, part of a set that cost the bowler 16 and the skipper continued to accelerate, with 17 coming off the next set from Root.
Eventually Lawrence was neatly caught on the fence by Sam Hain, who palmed the ball up and skipped back inside the boundary to complete the catch. However, Ravi Bopara maintained Spirit's momentum with 25 not out from just 13, including two sixes off the final set from Cook.
Dan Worrall kept his side on top at the start of the Rockets' reply with an inswinging yorker that castled Dawid Malan after a mere three balls. The Australian followed that up with the wicket of the dangerous Alex Hales, caught behind for 15 off 12. But Root dented Worrall's impressive figures - he finished with 2 for 23 - as he and Tom Kohler-Cadmore launched Rockets' recovery with a partnership of 57 from 30.
Eventually Kohler-Cadmore was removed by Liam Dawson, caught at mid-off for 33 off 23, but Root kept up the attack, eventually reaching his 50 with a reverse-sweep for four off Matt Critchley.
He added another 69 from 31 with Colin Munro before the left-hander was caught on the boundary only for Sams - who came in with 52 still needed from 18 - to raise Rockets' hopes. But, when he was leg before to Ellis, Spirit held on.
Dan LawrenceJoe RootLondon Spirit (Men)Trent Rockets (Men)Spirit vs RocketsThe Hundred Men's Competition

Amal Fagbohun is a Hundred Rising Reporter

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Rockets Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AD Hales
caught1512
DJ Malan
bowled13
T Kohler-Cadmore
caught3323
JE Root
not out7235
C Munro
caught2415
DR Sams
lbw3211
L Gregory
not out63
Extras(lb 1, nb 4, w 5)
Total193(5 wkts; 100 balls)
<1 / 3>
The Hundred Men's Competition
TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M43071.320
NSC-M42150.900
SB-M5225-0.028
WF-M5225-0.357
LS-M4114-0.016
TR-M41230.017
MO-M4123-1.125
BP-M4022-1.884
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved