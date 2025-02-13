Mandhana's defending champs take on Gardner's Giants to kick off WPL 2025

Who's playing

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, February 14, 2025, 7.30pm IST

Two of Giants' four wins across two seasons of the WPL have come against RCB, including their first-ever victory.

Team news and likely XIs: Mooney's opening partner, Perry's fitness in focus

The choice of Beth Mooney's opening partner could pose a headache for Giants. Given Deandra Dottin commands a place in the XI, only one of Laura Wolvaardt and Phoebe Litchfield might find a place in the XI.

Gujarat Giants (probable): 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Laura Wolvaardt, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Deandra Dottin, 5 Dayalan Hemalatha, 6 Ashleigh Gardner (capt), 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Sayali Satghare, 8 Meghna Singh, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Kashvee Gautam, 11 Shabnam Shakil/Mannat Kashyap.

Richa Ghosh was one of RCB's key players during their 2024 title run • BCCI

Ellyse Perry is heading into WPL 2025 on the back of suffering a hip injury during the Women's Ashes Test in Melbourne. She could take the No. 4 spot in the absence of Sophie Devine. If Perry does not pull up well for the opening game, RCB could go with Georgia Wareham at No. 4 and play Charlie Dean as well. The injury to Asha Sobhana, a sure-starter who has been ruled out of the tournament , adds to the selection complications for them.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable): 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 S Meghana, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Richa Ghosh, 6 Raghvi Bist, 7 Kanika Ahuja, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Jagravi Pawar, 10 Kim Garth, 11 Renuka Singh.

Players to watch: Deandra Dottin and Richa Ghosh

Deandra Dottin could be key to Giants' success. She made a successful return to internationals just ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup last year, where she was West Indies' With their acrimonious equation from WPL 2023 behind them,could be key to Giants' success. She made a successful return to internationals just ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup last year, where she was West Indies' leading run-scorer while picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.42. In the home T20Is against Bangladesh, Dottin scored 110 in three games at a strike rate of 203.70. Having played ODIs against India at the Kotambi Stadium, Dottin would have an idea of what to expect, and Giants would want her to step up with the ball too, especially at the death.

Richa Ghosh can - finish matches as a power-hitter. With RCB battling player-unavailability and fitness issues, Ghosh will be a vital cog in that middle order. She showed good hitting form in the home season against West Indies and Ireland. RCB relied on her prowess last year to win the title. She is third in the list of Very few Indian players in the WPL can do whatcan - finish matches as a power-hitter. With RCB battling player-unavailability and fitness issues, Ghosh will be a vital cog in that middle order. She showed good hitting form in the home season against West Indies and Ireland. RCB relied on her prowess last year to win the title. She is third in the list of most sixes in the WPL ; expect her to move up as the season progresses. How she does could well decide how the defending champions start their campaign.

Key stats