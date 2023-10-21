ODI World Cup digest: Australia into top four after twin tons; England and South Africa must rebound from shocks

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh superb hundreds in Bengaluru, while Netherlands will hope for another big scalp and there's a huge game in Mumbai

The Men's 2023 ODI World Cup is underway in India and runs from October 5 until November 19. Each morning we will round up the latest action and news from the event and bring you the insights from our reporters on the ground.

--

Top Story: Warner, Marsh hundreds set up vital win over Pakistan

Australia 367 for 9 (Warner 163, Marsh 121, Afridi 5-51, Rauf 3-83) beat Pakistan 305 (Imam 70, Shafique 64, Zampa 4-53) by 62 runs

Australia may have drawn level with Pakistan today, but really, they were one step ahead all evening. A game that briefly threatened to break into a thriller ultimately had Australia clinching a routine win, the havoc unleashed by centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh too much for Pakistan to overcome in the end. Pakistan fought back to contain - to the extent that word can be used for a team that posts 367 - Pat Cummins' side, and gave the chase a good go.

But despite a 134-run opening stand between Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique , Australia began to chip away with regular wickets, with Adam Zampa taking four for the second consecutive game. Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan looked to take the game deep, but eventually Pakistan would lose six wickets for 36 runs as Australia won by 62.

Match analysis: Warner still the GOAT-to option for Australia at World Cups

David Warner leaps after his fourth successive ODI ton against Pakistan • Getty Images

Last year, Virat Kohli hit a six off Haris Rauf that everyone raves about all the time. On Friday afternoon at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, David Warner hit Rauf for a six that was just as astonishing. Take away the context of Kohli's six, and maybe, just maybe…

But why compare at all?

Here's how the Warner six unfolded - and that word is chosen with some deliberation, because the shot was a miracle of folding and unfolding. Rauf, angling the ball in from round the wicket, went full and at the stumps at 146.1kph. It was the kind of ball that's difficult to get underneath and hit in the air in any direction. Warner didn't just hit it in the air, but made it clang into the roof of the stand at backward square leg.

Must Watch: Shane Bond on Mitchell Marsh

News headlines

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India's next World Cup game, against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday, after hurting his left ankle against Bangladesh.



Bangladesh's acting captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has bemoaned their inability to turn starts into major innings as they campaign hangs in the balance after three defeats.

Match previews

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow (10.30am IST; 5.00am GMT; 4.00pm AEST)

Can Netherlands take another famous scalp? • ICC/Getty Images

When these two sides met a little over three months ago, the picture could not have been more dissimilar. Sri Lanka had just racked up a clean sweep of the World Cup Qualifier and dispatched the Dutch twice over the course of the tournament. While the first was an edgy affair, the second - a final, though with nothing really riding on it - was as one-sided as most Sri Lanka-Netherlands games have tended to be.

In all, these sides have squared off five times in ODIs with Sri Lanka winning all those encounters, including one where the Lankans racked up the then-highest ever ODI total of 443. But despite this lopsided history, it's the Dutch that come into this game with all the momentum.

Team news

Netherlands (probable) 1 Vikramjit Singh, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Colin Ackermann, 4 Bas de Leede, 5 Teja Nidamanuru, 6 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 7 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 8 Roelof van der Merwe, 9 Logan van Beek, 10 Aryan Dutt, 11 Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka (probable) 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Lahiru Kumara, 11 Dilshan Madushanka

England vs South Africa, Mumbai (2pm IST; 8.30am GMT; 7.30pm AEST)

Will it be England, the reigning world champions across 50- and 20-overs, whose quest for a third global title in four years is in danger of dissolving in a bisque of self-doubt? Instead of cementing a legacy to rival the great Australian team of the turn of the millennium, their humiliating losses to New Zealand and Afghanistan are threatening to cast England's narrative back into their World Cup dark ages of the 1990s and 2000s, to make that 2015-19 resurgence seem more like a mirage than a miracle.

Or will it be South Africa… the calmest, most serene force in the competition for two heady performances, as a team seemingly without baggage cruised past Australia and Sri Lanka with scarcely a backwards glance, to give the impression that this… finally… could be their year. And then, out of a clear Himalayan sky, came that defeat in Dharamsala, and all bets were off

Team news

England 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 6 Harry Brook, 7 Chris Woakes/Gus Atkinson, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley

South Africa (probable) 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee

Feature: South Africa unites for double World Cup clash with England

There are Super Saturdays and then there are Super Saffadays and this is one of the latter.