ODI World Cup digest: Pakistan keep semi hopes alive; South Africa and New Zealand face off

Shaheen and Fakhar combine to beat Bangladesh while South Africa and New Zealand meet in Pune just days after the Rugby World Cup final

The Men's 2023 ODI World Cup is now building towards the final on November 19. Each morning we will round up the latest action and news from the event and bring you the insights from our reporters on the ground.

Top Story: Bangladesh knocked out after Afridi and Fakhar fashion big Pakistan win

Pakistan 205 for 3 (Fakhar 81, Shafique 68, Mehidy 3-60) beat Bangladesh 204 (Mahmudullah 56, Litton 45, Shakib 43, Afridi 3-23, Wasim 3-31) by seven wickets

Pakistan put in their most convincing performance of the World Cup to end their longest World Cup losing run, trouncing a dismal Bangladesh by seven wickets and keeping their faint hopes of semi-final qualification alive.

The win was set up by a commanding performance from Shaheen Shah Afridi - now the fastest to 100 ODI wickets for quick bowlers and the leading wicket-taker at this World Cup - to dismiss Bangladesh for 204. Fakhar Zaman , freshly recalled to the side, then turned in his best showing in months, a vintage 74-ball 81 that set Pakistan up for a win that gave both their confidence and net run-rate a shot in the arm.

Match analysis: It's been hard work, but Afridi has found a way

Shaheen Shah Afridi - in his 51st ODI - became the third-fastest to reach 100 wickets in the format • Getty Images

Shaheen Shah Afridi has probably not been among the best bowlers at the World Cup. Yet, he is the joint-highest wicket-taker, going at an acceptable 5.22 an over and taking a wicket every 23 balls.

It is an achievement more remarkable than it looks. Firstly, because it is easier to isolate a bowler in a one-man show than a batter. A batter can still bat through an innings even if the others have not turned up; a bowler gets to bowl only ten overs and the batters can sit on them if they know others are not in form. Rashid Khan, for example, knows that feeling, and has to consistently fight for success.

Must Watch: Wasim an effective back-end bowler

News headlines

The Royal Dutch Cricket Federation (KNCB) learned via the media on Sunday that their performances at the 2023 ODI World Cup could lead to qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy, and believe that a top-eight finish in India would provide some long-term stability by attracting new sponsors.

England opener Dawid Malan says "people's jobs are being scrutinised" and that his team "have a hell of a lot to play for" in their last three matches ahead of Saturday's clash with Australia in Ahmedabad.

Match preview

New Zealand vs South Africa, Pune (2pm IST; 8.30am GMT; 7.30pm AEDT)

It started with a World Cup quarter-final that turned into a proper scrap in Mirpur in 2011. It marked the arrival of a cricket rivalry that isn't talked about a lot, but often gives us games that ain't good for the heart - just like the rugby World Cup final from a few nights ago.

Auckland 2015 and Birmingham 2019, the two most recent men's ODI World Cup fixtures since the rivalry sprung to life, were both thrillers of different kinds. One a semi-final with everything on the line, and the other a league fixture, like Wednesday's will be. This one will dictate how the top half of the points table shapes up heading into the last bit of the league stage.

Team news

South Africa (probable): 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Gerald Coetzee/Tabraiz Shamsi, 11 Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand (probable): 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Tom Latham (capt, wk), 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Jimmy Neesham, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson

Feature: South Africa's cricketers are stronger together as they look to emulate Springboks

The match that matters most has already been won. By South Africa. 12-11 on Saturday night in the City of Lights to make them world champions for a record fourth time. Yes, this is a cricket website. No, nothing about this part of the story is about cricket.