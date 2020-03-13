Stats - Saurashtra's maiden Ranji Trophy title, Bengal lose another final

1 - Saurashtra won their maiden Ranji Trophy title since they began participating under that name in 1950-51. They had ended as runners-up three times in the last seven Ranji seasons. Nawanagar and Western India, the previous teams from the Saurashtra region, had won the title in 1936-37 and 1943-44.

4 - Number of new Ranji champions in the last ten seasons. Rajasthan won their maiden title in 2010-11, Gujarat got their first title in 2016-17, Vidarbha in 2017-18 and now Saurashtra in 2019-20.

12 - Number of times Bengal have ended up as runners-up in Ranji Trophy, the most among all teams. They have played 14 finals and won only two of them. The next teams with most runners-up titles are Tamil Nadu (ten), followed by Delhi and Rajasthan (eight each). Bengal last won the title in 1989-90.

2 - Centuries for Arpit Vasavada in the semi-final and final of this Ranji season. He had scored 139 against Gujarat in the semi-final and 106 in the final against Bengal. The last player to score a hundred in both semi-final and final was Dinesh Karthik for Tamil Nadu in 2014-15. Vasavada was Man of the Match in both the games. Anustup Majumdar had scored tons in the quarter-final and semi-final but could manage only a fifty in the final.

67 - Wickets for Jaydev Unadkat in the season. He had 65 wickets before the start of the final and needed three wickets to equal the record of 68 wickets by Ashutosh Aman last season. Unadkat ended up taking only two wickets to finish on 67, one short of the record. But it was he who took the final wicket in Bengal's first innings to give Saurashtra a lead and effectively seal the title.

2.42 - The combined run rate in the first innings of this final for both teams. Both teams batted for over 150 overs each with the second innings of the match finishing on the fifth morning.